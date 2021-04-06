Mystery of missing mountaineer finally solved, 42 years after disappearance

Terry Jordan and Marc Weinstein set out in Mount Aspiring National Park in December 1978. (File photo)

More than 40 years after he went missing while climbing Tititea/Mt Aspiring, the remains of Australian mountaineer Terry Jordan have been formally identified by a coroner.

It brings to a close the mystery of what happened to Jordan, who was last seen in December 1978, and was made possible thanks to some determined police work.

Jordan – a 30-year-old librarian from Canberra – left Wānaka with his friend Marc Weinstein to climb Mt Aspiring on December 3 and planned to return in 10 days.

According to reports, they left French Ridge Hut to climb Pope’s Nose on December 10. The weather that day was severe.

When they failed to return on December 15, a search was initiated and Weinstein’s body was found two days later.

However, despite an extensive search, Jordan’s body was never found.

In 2016, human remains, items of clothing and property were found on the lower reaches of Bonar Glacier, one of Mt Aspiring’s three major glacial systems.

The cause of death wasn’t clear but there was significant trauma consistent with a fall from height.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Canterbury Police emergency management coordinator sergeant Phil Simmonds was determined to find the truth about Terry Jordan's disappearance. (File photo)

Various lines of enquiry came up empty and the remains lay unidentified for five years.

They would have stayed that way if not for a last-ditch effort from Gaye Robinson, of the Coroner’s Office, and Canterbury Police emergency management co-ordinator Sergeant Phil Simmonds.

“I was contacted by Gaye to see if I could help,” Simmonds said.

“I knew there would be a family out there somewhere without answers, so I was happy to look into it.”

Simmonds has been involved in search and rescue (SAR) and disaster victim identification (DVI) for more than 25 years.

He also played a key DVI role after the Thailand tsunami, the Christchurch earthquakes and the March 15 terror attacks.

With no DNA, dental records or fingerprint evidence because of the passage of time and environmental conditions on the mountain, Simmonds reviewed all the paperwork, files and recovered property.

“Among the items of interest there was a pair of distinctive togs, a pair of tramping boots, a pair of glasses and a wristwatch.”

Simmonds ruled out a previous focus on another missing tramper because of their estimated height and discrepancies between the missing tramper's watch and the watch found with the unidentified remains.

He then reached out to a network of mountaineers, avalanche experts and SAR volunteers to build a picture of who was in the area at the time and this helped narrow his search.

A mountaineer contact in Australia identified Jordan as a climber never been recovered. Contact was made with Jordan’s family, who confirmed the togs and watch were likely to have been his.

Simmonds also discovered a curveball that may have thrown the initial investigation in 2016 off-course.

A pair of glasses was found among the items, but Simmonds discovered they did not match Jordan’s.

When he checked the property report relating to Weinstein, who also wore glasses, he discovered no glasses were found with his body.

A photo confirmed the likelihood the glasses found with Jordan were actually Weinstein’s.

The final piece in the puzzle was to complete a glacial flow map.

Jo McKenzie-McLean/Stuff Wanaka LandSar's Alpine Rescue Team Leader Davie Robinson talks about the successful Mt Aspiring rescue. (Video first published in August 2018)

Simmonds asked glaciologist Brian Anderson to provide a map and timeline from the accident site to the location of the recovered remains, which confirmed Simmonds’ hypothesis.

Although the evidence was circumstantial, Simmonds concluded the human remains found in 2016 on Bonar Glacier were those of Jordan.

Coroner Marcus Elliot reviewed the results of the investigation and his coronial findings came to the same conclusion.

“The evidence is sufficient to establish that it is more probable than not that human remains are those of Terry Arthur Jordan”, he said.

Jordan’s family told Simmonds they always thought he would be found one day and were pleased that it had finally happened.

Despite the challenging nature of his work, Simmonds said he’s got a “great job” where he “can make a real difference to people”.

“I get to bring their loved ones home. Sometimes it’s not in the circumstances they would have liked but they’re always grateful.”

At the family's request, Jordan’s remains were cremated. Some of the ashes will be returned to Australia, with the rest scattered at Bonar Glacier, his final resting place.

On 19 March 2021, additional human remains were found on Mount Aspiring, not far from where Jordan's remains were recovered in 2016. These have not been formally identified yet.