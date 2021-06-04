The bounty hunters who fought for the eradication of a species

This story is featured on Stuff’s The Long Read podcast. Check it out by hitting the play button below, or find it on podcast apps like Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

With only 3000 to 7000 kea remaining, and numbers declining every year, reporter Charlie O’Mannin looks back to the days when a government bounty of up to $75 a beak led to the destruction of 150,000 of the birds over a hundred years of slaughter.

High country shepherds on the Lake Wānaka Station, which used to span across the entire southern end of Lake Wānaka, started to notice unusual injuries on their flock – tear marks and wounds, some healed, some festering. The condition of the sheep varied from a patch of bare skin to a large open hole trailing innards.

It was 1867 and theories were floated that black-backed gulls or packs of wild dogs were responsible, but when the shepherds put poisoned sheep carcasses out on the high country, they found them surrounded by dead kea.

supplied Two kea shot in the Collins family vegetable garden at Maungawera, near Wānaka, in the late 1920s or early 1930s, and held by Leslie Collins (left), Bill Collins (centre) and Ella Collins (right).

Wānaka Station runholder Henry Campbell ordered his men to watch the sheep carefully. James McDonald was one of those men, and made the first recorded sighting of kea killing sheep on a snowy day on the heights.

“I saw the kea at work. He would come down from the rocks, settle on a sheep’s loin, and peck into the sheep, which would run through the mob; but the bird stuck to the sheep all the time till he got a piece out of it; then he would fly to the rocks.”

In retaliation, the kea was slaughtered. For the next hundred years a government sponsored bounty created a whole industry out of the eradication of the native bird.

Kane Fluery A bag of severed kea beaks that were used as proof for bounty hunters during the culls. Copyright Otago Museum

The kea is one of the world’s smartest birds, as well as being the only alpine parrot. They have been seen to craft and use tools, and are able to work together as a group to solve logic puzzles. Unusually in the bird world, they prolong their sexual intercourse for up to ten minutes.

They are also nationally endangered, and decline in population every year.

Between 1867 and 1970, when the bounty ended, an estimated 150,000 birds were killed. The current population sits somewhere between 3000 and 7000 birds.

For those hundred years, anyone with a severed kea head or beak could present it to their local government office and claim a cash reward that got as high as $75 a beak in today’s money.

The Press The first photograph of a kea attacking a sheep was captured by The Press in 1938 on Island Hills, a North Canterbury station adjoining the Glens of Tekoa.

Kea Conservation Trust chair Tamsin Orr-Walker said “It was a miracle that they actually managed to survive that sort of an onslaught”.

“It’s probably one of the worst cases of avicide of an endemic species globally.”

In the beginning, kea were only killed by high country shepherds and musterers, who carried firearms with them while they went about their work and shot any kea they saw for a half-crown bonus per head from the station-owners, roughly $15 in today’s money.

But the station workers were taking too much time out of their days for kea shooting, and the station-owners started to hire professional bounty hunters whose job was solely to collect kea heads.

These bounty hunters were efficient and cruel. In a 1883 newspaper article, the scientist T. H. Potts recounted their methods.

“Should a flock of [kea] be met with, and one of them wounded, the remainder are easily obtained. The bond of fellowship appears to be so strongly developed that the cries of a wounded bird at once attract the presence of its mates. This habit is taken advantage of by the hunter or fowler, who usually stands on the wings of a wounded bird, whose calls quickly summon the remainder of the flock within shooting distance.”

The-Press Kea were mercilessly destroyed in retribution for sheep deaths. (File photo)

Henry Campbell is quoted in 1883 saying he had personally killed 3000 kea over 12 years, sometimes as many as 500 in one year. Over the same period of time, he said he lost 30,000 sheep to kea attacks.

Rumours of a savage carnivorous parrot in the highlands of New Zealand caught the imagination of the media in America, whose articles were widely republished here.

In 1884 the New York Times reported the kea “has acquired a taste for mutton, and refuses to eat anything else. Whenever a flock of kea discover a flock of sheep they fall upon the latter, loudly shrieking, ‘Polly wants some mutton,’ and, perching on the backs of the unhappy sheep, tear them to pieces”.

The articles only increased in salaciousness as time went on, with the Oregon Sunday Journal in 1914 reporting the kea as “A terrible man-eating parrot which devours human flesh with evident enjoyment”.

“At first dead sheep satisfied it, but later only live sheep would do. As the birds became stronger and bolder they learned to attack unprotected men who were unable to defend themselves. In this way they developed a taste for human flesh.”

Charlie O'Mannin/Stuff A letter kept in the Waitaki Archives shows the bureaucracy of the kea culls.

On top of the bounty paid out by the station owners, local and then central government stepped in with their own bounties, with the result that by 1900 bounty hunters could get around five shillings per kea beak, or $50 in today’s money. This number was to climb further.

The common language from this period was not merely reduction of kea, or of managing the risk they posed to sheep, it was nothing less than eradication. Station holders encouraged their bounty hunters to tramp deep into the Southern Alps on hunts, far from any farm, and the government was criticised for not actively killing kea in national parks, where there was a burgeoning industry in capturing the birds alive and selling them to tourists.

During the 1900s the government bounty slowly started to climb under pressure from the hugely influential station-owners, whose wool industry made up a vast percentage of the country’s GDP.

At the same time, other native New Zealand species were starting to become legally protected. In 1906 the Animal’s Protection Act extended full legal protection to most New Zealand species, with a good chunk of the rest added in 1910.

Kane Fluery The amount paid out for a single kea beak under the bounty could reach as high as $75 in today’s money. Copyright Otago Museum.

The kea was not fully protected until 1986. It was the last native bird to gain protection.

In October 1920 the government raised its bounty to 5 shillings a beak, with some councils paying out 2 shillings and sixpence. On top of this, the station owners were dramatically increasing their contributions, with one farmer saying in 1908 he and his neighbours were paying out 10 shillings a head. In total, the bounty could get as high as $75 a beak in today’s money.

The reaction was immediate. A newspaper article in 1921 reported that after the government increased the bounty, “The mortality of the birds increased immediately out of all proportion to the previous year’s killings”.

They reported that in the months between October 1920 and August 1921, the government had paid out 900 pounds in bounty ($86,812) for 3500 beaks “and the talley is fast mounting up”.

“In the year 1919-20, when the bounty of 1 shilling obtained, only 46 pounds ($4,437) was paid out for the destruction of the feathered pest.”

“If the present rate of destruction continues, the kea should before long be numbered in the category of the dodo and the moa.”

Over the course of the 1920s, 7200 pounds ($724,274) was paid out; in a single decade more than 29,000 kea were killed and paid for by the New Zealand taxpayer.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff A single-shot handgun was the gun of choice for killing kea in the early 1900s, even becoming known as a “kea gun”. This handgun is in the South Canterbury Museum collection.

But the culls also hit their first serious roadblock, as the public baulked at the enormous sums being paid out to station owners who were already some of the richest people in the country.

One 1920 opinion piece pointed out that, “Policemen at 12 shillings a day, tailouresses, tram conductors, small farmers and so forth are to foot the bill of the men who kill keas on the properties of the run-holders who have net yearly incomes of 5000 pounds ($445,550) upwards”.

“How long is the ‘other fellow’ going to allow the government to dispense charity to the wealthy spoon-fed runholders?”

The piece, like many others of the time, went on to question how much damage kea were actually causing to high country flocks.

“I am quite willing to admit that keas kill sheep at times, but not to the extent that some owners maintain. The death rate from ordinary causes in low sheep country is very often as considerable as that in high country; yet the kea is not saddled with the blame. If kea were as extinct as the moa, I question if the death rate in the high country would show much diminution.”

Another 1927 opinion piece said “I … have seen rows of executed keas, caught red-beaked, nailed upon the stockyard fences as horrible warnings to the parrot clan”.

“There is such thing as carrying punishment too far.”

Charlie O'Mannin/Stuff Records in the Waitaki Archives show the number of kea beaks paid for in the district under the bounty scheme.

Organisations like the Alpine Society and the Native Bird Protection Society lobbied the government to end the bounty system, arguing that the accounts of sheep-killing had been “exaggerated” and the culls were “disproportionate to the harm the kea actually does”.

In 1930, the government did half the bounty, and then for a few years dropped it entirely, but it was likely more because of the Great Depression than the discontent.

One paper in 1930 reported that the lifting of the bounty granted kea “a relief from an assault that might have resulted, in time, in its extinction”.

Indeed, by 1935 station owners were beginning to report that kea numbers were increasing again, blaming the depression years when the bounty was withdrawn.

One 1935 article said that because they are protected by the inaccessible terrain, “it is unlikely that the wily kea will ever be exterminated”.

“In the days when there was a price on his head ... he became rare and wild; but although every man’s hand was against him, and almost every shepherd and musterer carried a shotgun or a peagun over his shoulder, the kea survived.”

As the population increased, the station owners and local councils lobbied the government to restore the bounty, which they promptly did in 1936 and the killing resumed.

The amounts paid out gradually rose back to 1920s levels, with vast numbers of beaks collected and paid for.

Charlie O'Mannin/Stuff The 1969 letter informing county clerks that the bounty on kea was to end.

By 1944 the Department of Internal Affairs became concerned that beaks from the protected kākā were being passed off as kea to collect the bounty, as kea became harder to find.

The suggestion of the under-secretary of Internal Affairs to make it mandatory for all collected beaks to have their head feathers attached for identification was considered, but rejected when the director of the Dominion Museum offered to inspect each beak that was collected if they were sent to him through the post.

By the 1960s kea were becoming rare, with Waitaki District Council records showing fewer and fewer beaks paid out for bounty.

That Federated Farmers did not oppose a 1970 law change that would grant the kea partial protection and end the bounty, could be evidence that attitudes had begun to change.

Although it also could have been that the partial protection did not actually mean much.

In a 1969 letter to county clerks informing them of the law change, Secretary for Internal Affairs Gordon Williams said “If you receive enquiries about the future status of the kea you can point out that the Order in Council does not radically change the present position. Keas may still be destroyed by the occupier of a property or persons acting under his direct authority where the species is causing damage”.

supplied Bill Collins with two kea he shot in his front garden at Maungawera, near Wānaka, in the late 1920s or early 1930s.

Wānaka resident Shaun Collins remembers stories about his grandfather Albie Collins shooting kea “probably in the 1930s, definitely in the 1940s, and ‘50s and I expect still a little in the ‘60s and ‘70s”.

“Albie Collins had a great time killing kea and said that it was good easy money.

“I remember that in the 1980s Albie was chafing at the bit to camp out in the winter at Makarora to get kea that were killing sheep, but the farmer probably didn’t want to pay and dealt with them himself.”

The campaign to fully protect the kea was started by children’s book author Philip Temple, who was writing a novel about anthropomorphic kea, and became concerned that the bird was still killed in the high country.

Temple wrote to the Director of Wildlife Services in 1980 about giving the bird full protection. He wrote again in 1981.

Temple went on to write a newspaper feature arguing for an end to the killing of the birds, which provoked more letters to Wildlife Services.

The Royal Forest and Bird Protection Society and other conservation groups started to get involved.

Then in 1985 Wildlife Services took into captivity five kea that were causing damage at The Remarkables ski field, with massive public backlash and considerable media coverage, all demanding the release of the “Remarkables Five”.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Kea were only fully protected under New Zealand law in 1986, making them the last native bird to be protected.

The campaign gained steam and kea were fully protected on November 13, 1986, after 120 years of organised massacre.

Department of Conservation science advisor Kerry Weston leads the Government's kea recovery programme. She said the culls “resulted in a really severe population decline” for kea.

“If around 150,000 kea were killed in that period, and now there are estimated to be somewhere between 3000 to 7000 birds left. Obviously that’s a massive decline and is going to have pretty large implications for any population that goes through it.”

Weston said the culls “left kea more vulnerable to other pressures like predation; they’re already in low numbers and they’re incredibly vulnerable to predators because they nest on the ground and spend a lot of time on the ground foraging.

“Although the culls have stopped, predators like stoats and feral cats have meanwhile been increasingly an issue for kea. We’re learning now that they’re having a major impact on their population. Now the main driver of kea decline is introduced predators, and that’s definitely where we’re focussing our efforts.”

supplied Department of Conservation science advisor Kerry Weston leads the Government's kea recovery programme.

Weston said in areas where there is no predator control, only one in ten kea breeding attempts is successful, compared to areas that have predator control in place where that increases to seven in ten.

Part of the problem is that kea have large home ranges, spanning both public and private land, and for predator control to be effective it needs to cover large tracts of habitat.

Weston said currently around 40 per cent of kea habitat on public conservation land is predator controlled.

“DOC is certainly trying to expand their landscape scale predator control programmes.”

“That’s all subject to available resources I guess.”

Weston said DOC don’t know how much kea habitat is on private land.

“We don’t have that information. We know anecdotally in some areas they’ve declined or completely vanished. We're not seeing them increase.”

“They are a species in real trouble.”

Tony Benny Ben Ōhau Station runholder Simon Cameron said he hasn’t seen a kea on his land since 1968.

Ben Ōhau Station runholder Simon Cameron said it’s “very rare to ever see a kea” on the Mackenzie high country station.

“I’m 67, and I remember seeing one in the 1968 snow which had come down off the hill; we were children the last time we remember keas being down this low.”

“Even in my grandfather’s time, it was a very rare occurrence.”

“They’re beautiful animals. We used to go up to Mt Cook carpark and saw them all the time, but it’s quite rare to even see them at Mt Cook these days; the last four or five times I’ve been up there I haven’t seen any. It’s sad because they’re a beautiful bird.”

But some high country stations do still have kea, and sheep strike still occurs.

Weston said in 2010 a station manager approached DOC saying kea were killing sheep on the shores of Lake Whakatipu and asked for a permit to kill the birds.

“I think that they’d always accepted that some sheep were lost to kea, but it had been a lot worse in the last few years,” she said.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Two kea shot in the Otaio region when they were forced down into lowlands due to the snow during the bounty years were taxidermied and are now in the South Canterbury Museum.

The rangers went out to assess the situation and found the killing was because of one problem individual.

“The theory is that it’s often just one or two problem individuals, but the risk is that once they learn the behaviour they can teach it to others.”

“On that occasion as a last resort they euthanised that individual and the problem ceased.”

“I’m not sure whether we would resort to that nowadays.”

However, Weston also said the flock was shorn soon after the bird was killed, “and that’s something we think makes a big difference. If kea can’t get on the backs of sheep and get a good hold of the fleece then they can’t do as much damage. So it could have coincided with that.”

Weston said DOC tries to encourage farming practices that reduce the chance of sheep strike.

One of the main things is inoculating sheep against soil bacteria which kea carry, which causes blood poisoning when it gets into the bloodstream. Blood poisoning is likely the cause of a good chunk of historical sheep strike.

Caroline Williams/Stuff Changing farming practises can drastically reduce the chance of kea strike.

Other practices include quickly removing sheep carcasses from hills so kea don’t learn they can be food and not wintering stock in high elevations when other kea food sources are scarce.

“I think the majority of farmers have now moved into the mindset of learning to live with kea. They want to do that successfully. Our role is to help them with that.”

Weston said no cases of farmers killing kea have been formally reported to DOC, but “we hear of things informally through the grapevine”.

Glentanner Station runholder Ross Ivey said despite being adjacent to the Aoraki/Mt Cook National Park, none of his sheep are killed by kea.

“I think there was historically, but not now,” he said.

He credits the tenure review process, which he said gave back the high land the kea inhabit to conservation estate.

“Most of the land where the kea are used to have sheep 50 years ago, but it doesn’t now. That’s the biggest reason why they’re not a problem.”

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF/Stuff Glentanner Station owners Helen and Ross Ivey. He said kea no longer kill sheep on his property.

Ivey said he’s pro-conservation and has predator trapping on his property as part of the Te Manahuna Aoraki project.

“At the end of the day we’re pretty keen on keeping as many keas as we can,” he said.

He said he hasn’t heard of neighbouring farmers killing the birds.

“None that I know of, certainly not in the Mackenzie country anyway.”

In the 2000s Tamsin Orr-Walker was working in the native section of Auckland Zoo when she came into contact with three male kea that were being held in captivity there.

They made such an impression on her that when she returned to university she began looking into the birds' history and situation.

“I became very aware of what the status of kea was in the wild, and seeing as there had been a bounty on them for 100 years no-one was really sure what had happened to the birds in the current day,” she said.

supplied Tamsin Orr-Walker co-founded the Kea Conservation Trust in 2006 after working with kea at Auckland zoo. (File photo)

Along with other like-minded people she started the Kea Conservation Trust in 2006 to support kea and help reduce the threats to them in the wild, as well as increasing husbandry standards of captive kea.

The trust visits different sites around the South Island to do surveys of the kea population and get an idea of how many resident breeding pairs there are, and what threats those birds are facing, from lead poisoning to predators to traps for those predators that aren’t kea-proofed.

“Once we identify what threats are then we set about trying to minimise those risks to the birds,” she said.

Sometimes these solutions can be technological. When it was identified that some kea were eating 1080 pellets meant for predator control, the trust experimented with adding chemicals to the pellets that tasted unpleasant to the birds or gave made them feel nauseous.

The theory was that over time they’d learn that the pellets didn’t taste good, and therefore they wouldn’t eat them.

The-Press Various technological solutions to the problems kea face are being trialled.

The Kea Conservation Trust was called to the same Lake Whakatipu station in the aftermath of the problem kea being killed in 2010 to run trials to prevent kea strike. The trust used one of the chemicals they had developed for 1080 pellets and turned it into a surface application that they sprayed on the sheep to repel the birds.

The trust sprayed sheep for two years, and Orr-Walker said while the attacks did stop, “it could have been an environmental factor that meant the birds had moved off to somewhere else,” and the trial was inconclusive.

“What we need to be able to do is repeat that at another farm to actually get an indication that it was actually working.”

Orr-Walker said in the end she’s hopeful about the future.

“I guess the only alternative is I say I’m not, in which case we’d all give up and that would be a massive tragedy.”

“When you look at some of the success stories in New Zealand, like the black robin and the kākāpō and the takahē, where people have worked tirelessly to save a species, and it’s been successful. If they hadn’t, we would have lost those species forever.

Kane Fluery Tamsin Orr-Walker said to give up on kea would be a “tragedy”. Copyright Otago Museum.

“We don’t have any other alternative other than to be hopeful and to move on.”

“When you look at the results of the bounty, when you look at the records and the sheer numbers of beaks that were taken, it’s a sobering lesson on the amount of damage we’ve done to a lot of our native species. We really, really need to be protecting them now.”

“I actually got a rather unpleasant phone call just the other week from a woman who was basically yelling at me to give up and that it was a waste of money trying to save the kea, and I’m just like what’s the alternative? We just give up and let another species slide into extinction?”