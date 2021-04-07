Kitchen fire damages Blenheim house

One person has been injured in a house fire in Blenheim.

Fenz received a call at 5.45pm on Wednesday that a kitchen was on fire in a house located in Hope Drive, off Wither Rd.

A Fenz spokesman said that when they got there they found the house was well ablaze.

Helen Nickisson/Stuff Fire crews worked to contain a house fire in Witherlea on Wednesday.

The spokesperson said one person had burns and two other people were uninjured.

“They were all out of the house when we arrived. They have requested assistance. The person injured was treated by St John’s ambulance,” the spokesperson said.

Four fire engines responded to the callout with a total of 20 firefighters deployed.

At 6.30pm they were still working to contain the fire.