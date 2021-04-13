Closing bars earlier can lower alcohol-related harm, says expert

Bars will close at 2am if Palmerston Northâs new draft of the Local Alcohol Policy is adopted.

Reducing bar times will reduce violence on the streets and in homes, an alcohol expert says.

The Palmerston North City Council is considering a 2am closing time for bars in their draft local alcohol policy to reduce late-night, booze-fuelled violence that has plagued the streets near the city's most popular bars.

SafeCity reports show a series of violent attacks along Main St each weekend, with one serious assault on March 27 being the tipping point for Mayor Grant Smith to put his weight behind adoption of the closing time change.

A man was taken to Palmerston North Hospital in critical condition, after SafeCity Hosts found him lying hurt and unconscious on the ground with a serious head wound after a fight in Berryman’s Lane.

READ MORE:

* Palmerston North reclaims rights to do its own marketing

* Supermarkets kick back against earlier curfew on booze sales

* Popular vote opposes earlier closing times for pubs; health groups support limiting hours



A man was arrested, charged with intent to injure with reckless disregard and is due to appear in Palmerston North District Court next week, a police media spokesman said.

While there is debate if the change would reduce the harm, Professor Emerita Jennie Connor from the University of Otago, an expert in alcohol harm, said the change would work.

Supplied Professor Jennie Connor is confident harm will reduce if bars close earlier.

In Addiction, a study of the Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act 2012, Connor looked at the effect of the 4am closing law.

It showed an 11 per cent drop in weekend hospitalised assaults across the country, however, only a handful of premises were affected by the change as many closed earlier in the night.

While closing earlier wouldn’t stop all assaults and harm from alcohol, statistics showed the earlier access to alcohol was cut off, the safer the community was.

“It's focus is on violence, but there are all sorts of other things that can happen other than fights. We could reduce a lot more harm,” Connor said.

“If it works when it's just applied to a few places [at 4am], imagine if we pulled back more.”

She acknowledged that there was not a significant amount of evidence to support 2am closing in New Zealand, but said that was because politicians were yet to be brave enough to implement the change.

“We know that on average it will help the problem, but that's quite different to relate to in a particular town.

“We do have to be careful as we transition from one system to another, but people adapt.”

David Unwin/Stuff The Office runs a tight ship maintaining safety in the bar, owner Martin Wang says.

In 2017 bars did adopt at 2am closing time for six months, but owners reported disorder had increased due to people who didn’t want to leave.

Martin Wang, owner of The Office, didn't believe the problem would be resolved by closing an hour earlier.

It’s not a question of alcohol consumption, Wang said, it was the type of person drinking.

He said closing the bar earlier would spur people on to drink more in a shorter period of time, but his security ran a tight ship.

He said banning people who caused any trouble had worked well to keep other patrons in the bar safe, and kept troublemakers out of the bar scene.

The final version of the Local Alcohol Policy was expected to be presented to the council at the end of April.