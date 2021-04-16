Stuff Explained: Demystifying the complicated and making news accessible

News matters.

But news is complicated, sometimes confusing, and there’s a lot of it.

Every day New Zealanders come to Stuff to see what’s happening in their world.

Often our stories are about the ‘Who, What, When and Where’. We tell you what’s happening. We do it quickly and accurately. But we want to do more. We want to give you the ‘How’ and ‘Why’. We want to give you nuance and context.

In an era of fake news and misinformation, we know how important this is.

To that end, Stuff is launching a new section called Stuff Explained, which seeks to demystify complicated topics and make news more accessible, more relatable and more understandable.

For example, we all know Covid-19 poses a threat, but how likely are people are to die from the disease? We examine, and explain, the data.

We all know New Zealand has a housing problem. But why? Our story of a house that’s sold 13 times explains the historic forces driving the market.

You may well sit in traffic a lot. We explored one of the busiest intersections in the country to help you understand the complicated but fascinating maths of traffic.

Stuff Explained will seek to provide New Zealanders with trustworthy, accurate and reliable reporting. We want that reporting to be smart, accessible, humane and fun.

We’ll look to explain politics, science, pop culture and the all the stories that matter to you.

If you’d like something explained, please feel free to reach out to me at keith.lynch@stuff.co.nz