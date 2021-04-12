Bullied brothers become boxing champs: 'Man, I'm going to prove them wrong'

Brothers Lakshay and Akshat Negi won gold medals at the South Island Novice Boxing Championships last month in Christchurch. They said boxing has transformed their lives.

When Lakshay​ and Akshat Negi​ arrived in Marlborough from India two years ago they became the target of school bullies due to their poor English and lack of sporting ability.

Last month, the teenage brothers both took out gold medals at the South Island Novice Boxing Championships in Christchurch, and have gained a newfound respect in the eyes of their school peers.

The transformation in their lives took place when they met boxing coach James Skipper​ of Art of Boxing, the boys say.

“My English was pretty weak, and it was hard understanding things. I had played no sport in school, and I was struggling to do PE and struggling to run,” Lakshay said.

“School life was kind of hard too because there was a lot of bullying and name-calling. I decided; 'Man, I'm going to prove them wrong', so I started playing sports.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF Lakshay and Akshat Negi said boxing with coach James Skipper (back) has helped them to overcome school bullying and build their confidence.

“I had a friend who was training with James, and he invited me to come to training. I started boxing, and it became my passion,” Lakshay said.

Skipper said Akshat, 14 and Lakshay, 16, started coming to Art of Boxing training about eight months ago. “Lakshay was playing football at the time; Akshat wasn't doing anything. They've come from not being able to skip, to eight months later being able to train hard with our older boys.”

Lakshay won the Junior 60kg division and Akshat the Junior 54kg division at the recent Novice Championships.

“They're currently getting ready to go down to Christchurch next weekend to spar, and then in nine weeks time we have South Island Golden Gloves in Christchurch, which will be an opportunity to win an even bigger title for both boys,” Skipper said.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF Brothers Lakshay and Akshat Negi are training for the South Island Golden Gloves tournament to take place in Christchurch in nine weeks.

More important than winning was the change that had taken place in the brothers.

“For instance, Akshat never ever used to talk when he came to training. I used to find it really hard to communicate with him. Now the boys here are his friends; he's talking more; he's more out there; he loves the training environment," Skipper said.

“He went from a boy that was just playing games on his laptop to now running four miles and training for two hours five times a week. He's active, and he's healthy.”

“Life at home is pretty good too,” Lakshay said. “There's no stress, because I'm coming here thinking about boxing. I'm using my time on the bag, and I keep working instead of thinking about other stuff and stressing out.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF Lakshay Negi said boxing has improved his confidence and his mental health.

“It's improved my confidence and mental health. People say boxing makes you angry, but it actually gives you confidence and makes you think before you do anything. In the boxing ring you have to think before you throw any punches.”

Skipper is currently training 14 young boys, 11 of whom are still at school, and believed he had a couple of future New Zealand champions in the making.

“Akshat goes from doing no sport, to beating two guys in one night and winning a South Island title, and that's just the beginning I feel,” he said.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF Akshat Negi wraps his hands in preparation for training. The teenager said he used to stay home and play computer games all day, but is now fitter and more confident.

“The dedication of these guys is so awesome, so high level. We train on a Sunday morning, and they're here on the dot.”

His training programme is free, and he said anyone was welcome, but it was very much targeted at youth who found it hard to afford gym fees.

“The boys train with me 4–5 days a week, usually after school at 4.30. At the moment we're getting funding from Te Pūtahitanga who have a separate funding called RUIA,” Skipper said.

“The funding allowed us to buy basic gear and equipment, hand wraps, gloves, mouth guards and all training equipment. We have more funding coming soon which will get our boys tracksuits, hoodies, and t-shirts.”

Eventually Skipper hopes to gain the funding to allow AOB to have its own training venue in town.