Person hospitalised after sideline assault at Lower Hutt junior rugby league game
A person was hospitalised after a sideline assault at a junior rugby league match in Lower Hutt.
Police were called to the incident about 5.35pm on Thursday in Wainuiomata.
Wellington Free Ambulance spokeswoman Sarah Coulthard said a person was treated for moderate injuries and taken to Hutt Hospital.
A police spokesperson said one person was taken into custody.
The victim and offender were known to each other, she said. No charges had been laid.
Inquiries are ongoing.