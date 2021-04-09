Person hospitalised after sideline assault at Lower Hutt junior rugby league game

One person was hospitalised and another taken into police custody following a sideline incident at a children’s rugby league game. (File photo)

A person was hospitalised after a sideline assault at a junior rugby league match in Lower Hutt.

Police were called to the incident about 5.35pm on Thursday in Wainuiomata.

Wellington Free Ambulance spokeswoman Sarah Coulthard said a person was treated for moderate injuries and taken to Hutt Hospital.

A police spokesperson said one person was taken into custody.

The victim and offender were known to each other, she said. No charges had been laid.

Inquiries are ongoing.