Aucklanders urged to drive carefully in rain after 18 crashes in one day

Motorists in Auckland are being urged to drive safely in bad weather after 18 crashes in the region on Saturday.

Rain and wind was affecting driving conditions in the upper North Island, police said, and they had attended a number of crashes.

“Poor weather reduces visibility and increases stopping distances, so remember to watch your following distances when in traffic,” a police spokesperson said.

Congestion had been heavy on Auckland’s motorway networks throughout Saturday due to multiple collisions.

Drivers could keep safe on the road by wearing a seatbelt and slowing down, driving to the conditions, keeping a safe following distance, staying patient on the roads and allowing extra time, delaying unnecessary travel and turning on their headlights in poor visibility, the spokesperson said.

“Police want everyone on the roads to get home safely today, so remember to drive carefully and stay patient.”

According to MetService, rain in Auckland should ease on Saturday evening.

Some heavy showers are expected on Sunday morning.