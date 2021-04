People have been asked to avoid the scene of a crash in Papakura which has left multiple people with injuries.

Four people are injured, one critically, after a serious crash in Auckland.

Police said they were called to a crash on Clevedon Rd​, Papakura​, at 9.30pm on Saturday.

Initial indications were one person was critically injured, two seriously injured and one moderately injured, police said.

Traffic management was in place while the crash was investigated, with police asking people to avoid the area.