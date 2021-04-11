Man arrested after fleeing, crashing into police car in Auckland's Ponsonby

A man left an address on Ponsonby Rd and crashed into a police car while attempting to evade officers.

A man has been arrested after fleeing from police in the central Auckland suburb of Ponsonby.

A police spokeswoman said they were called to reports of an assault on Ponsonby Rd about 2.30pm on Sunday.

Do you know more? Email aucklandnewsroom@stuff.co.nz

The alleged offender fled the property in a vehicle when police arrived, the spokeswoman said.

While attempting to get away from police, he crashed into a police vehicle.

No officers were injured, and there was some minor damage to the vehicle, the spokeswoman said.

The man left the vehicle – later found on nearby Hopetoun St – on foot into an address, and was arrested shortly after.