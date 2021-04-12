Covid-19: Seven new cases in managed isolation, genome sequencing links border cases

There are seven new cases in managed isolation. (File photo)

There are seven new cases of Covid-19 in managed isolation.

Three of the cases are contacts of existing cases and there is one new historical case.

Six cases are from India and the other is from the United States. Cases from India are expected to drop due to the travel suspension.

The cases were announced by Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield at a briefing on Monday afternoon.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Only 79 per cent of First Security employees vaccinated 'not good enough' - PM

* Covid-19: MIQ worker's family member tests weak positive, supermarket is location of interest

* Covid-19: Five new cases in MIQ, police search for gymgoer linked to February cluster



Dr Bloomfield also said genome sequencing results show Case B and C are related to Case A, the cleaner who tested positive for the virus in the middle of March.

It was also revealed that Case B and C have not yet been vaccinated, which Bloomfield said is not due to vaccine hesitancy.

Bloomfield said Case C wanted to be vaccinated, but there were complications due to their isolation.

Case B has not partaken in routine testing since the middle of March.

“We have not been able to identify a test since the middle of March until the one that was taken that was a confirmed positive test, on April 8,” Bloomfield said.

Bloomfield said this is a concern.

Bloomfield said that Case C is not the person who was driving Case B to work, but is a security guard that worked together on the same shifts.

RNZ There are now three cases connected to the most recent border breach despite vaccination efforts. A third worker at the Grand Millennium managed isolation facility in Auckland was confirmed to have Covid-19.

However, risk of infection continues to be low, he said.

A pop-up testing station will open on Tuesday at the Mt Roskill War Memorial, following the new locations of interest in the area.

Meanwhile, 17 cases have recovered, bringing the total number of active cases to 100.