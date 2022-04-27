Auckland woman sitting on $1 million winning Lotto ticket for eight months

A woman who won a share of a $30 million Lotto powerball jackpot says the win has changed her life. (First published October 2019)

An Auckland woman found she had won $1 million after checking a Lotto ticket that had been sitting in her car for eight months.

The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, bought her ticket from an Xpress Mart on a whim after stopping to grab some lunch for her and her son back in August.

“I was waiting for our sushi and thought I’d grab a Lotto ticket from the dairy while I was there,” she said.

“I popped the ticket in the glove box when I got back in the car – and then forgot all about it.”

The woman said she heard someone had won the big prize in her area later that week, but had long forgotten the ticket and thought nothing of it as “you never think it will be you”.

It was a return to the same sushi shop eight months later when, after feeling compelled to clear out her glove box, she found the ticket and had it checked at the same Xpress Mart she had purchased it from.

Stuff An Auckland woman has won $1 million on a ticket that had been in her car glove box since August.

The woman said she “thought it was a small prize at first” when she heard the winning music.

“I was actually really calm, but I think that might have been because I was in shock,” she said, adding how the first person she wanted to spill the good news with was her husband.

“I was so excited to tell him. I wanted to call him straight away, but I managed to wait until he came home.”

“When he walked in, I blurted out, ‘I’ve got a surprise for you!’ – but he didn’t think anything of it because we often surprise each other.”

The woman showed her husband the claim receipt with ‘$1,000,000’ printed across it and explained it had been stashed in their car since August.

“He kept looking at me, then at the receipt, and back at me again. Eventually he said, ‘is this for real? It was so amazing to be able to say, ‘yes darling, it’s real,” she said.

“He couldn’t believe we had been driving around for eight months with essentially $1 million in our car.”

The woman said her and her husband were “big believers” in everything happening for a reason, and eight months on was the time they were “supposed to” find their ticket and claim the mammoth prize.

Later that night, the couple took their family out for dinner to celebrate and discuss plans for the future.

“This win is life-changing for us,” she said. “We want to buy a house and a new car, and this win is going to help us do that. It brings us so much comfort knowing we have a buffer there too.”

The $1 million win marks the latest in a series of mammoth games for Lotto players in Auckland.

Early April, a lucky Aucklander became $8.5 million richer after winning Powerball through Lotto’s online platform MyLotto, while an Auckland grandmother scooped $28 million after purchasing a ticket in Henderson in March.