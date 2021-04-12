Covid-19: Three bus journeys linked to MIQ worker who tested positive

Auckland Transport is working with Auckland Regional Public Health Service to alert passengers who may have been on a bus at the same time as Case B. (File photo)

Passengers on three Auckland bus journeys taken by Case B have been asked to watch for symptoms of Covid-19.

All three journeys took place on bus 25L between St James on Queen St and Dominion Rd, with journeys happening in both directions.

Those onboard the buses are now considered casual contacts of Case B, a security guard at Auckland’s Grand Millennium MIQ facility who tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday.

The bus journeys join two other locations of interest posted by the Ministry of Health on Monday.

The first bus journey took place from St James to 1530 Dominion Rd between 6.19am and 6.44am on March 29.

The second journey took place on April 3 between 5.19pm and 5.47pm from 1279 Dominion Rd to St James.

The third took place on April 4 between 5.13pm and 5.38pm, and travelled in the same direction.

Auckland Regional Public Health Service is working with Auckland Transport to alert passengers on these buses who had registered their HOP card with their contact details.

Supplied The two workers who tested positive for Covid-19 are employees at Auckland’s Grand Millennium hotel.

There will be a Covid-19 tracer app push notification as well for those who have scanned the QR code on each bus.

The journey data was from AT HOP card data and reflects the time the case boarded and disembarked the buses.

Extra time had been added on either side of each bus trip on the Ministry of Health Location of Interest page to ensure all potential contacts were reached, ARPHS said.

The other two locations added on Monday were Local Barbers, Mt Roskill South, between 2pm and 4pm on 7 April, and mobile and laptop repair firm Funtech, on Queen St in the CBD, between 5.20pm to 6.25 pm on March 29. Four other locations were revealed on Sunday.

Anyone at the locations at the same time as the case are also considered casual contacts and are advised to stay at home and call Healthline if they experience symptoms in the 14 days following exposure.

Google maps/Supplied Local Barbers in Mt Roskill has been named as a location of interest linked to three new positive Covid-19 cases.

All locations were visited by Case B.

Genome sequencing has linked the case to a cleaner at the Grand Millennium who tested positive for Covid-19 on March 21, and a third worker at the hotel, Case C, who has also tested since positive.

The security guard had not been vaccinated, having missed two appointments due to “personal reasons”. Case C was also not vaccinated.

Funtech staff member, Lyn, was the only one working on March 29 when the Covid-19 case visited.

Lyn, who didn’t want to give her surname, said she was contacted by health officials on Sunday evening but was told she was "low risk" and didn't need to do anything.

Google maps/Stuff Funtech in Auckland’s CBD had only one staff member working on the day the positive Covid-19 case visited.

Local Barbers owner Moks Alyasy said he was notified by health officials around noon on Sunday that a positive case had visited.

Alyasy said he had three staff working that day.

Ministry of Health advised the staff working at the time to get tested and isolate for 14 days regardless of test results, he said.

All three returned negative tests but remain in self-isolation.

The latest cases come as news that MIQ security firm First Security has only vaccinated 79 per cent of its employees, ahead of a April 30 deadline set by the Ministry of Business, Innovation & Employment (MBIE).

RNZ There are now three cases connected to the most recent border breach despite vaccination efforts. A third worker at the Grand Millennium managed isolation facility in Auckland was confirmed to have Covid-19.

In a statement, First Security told Stuff it had met all Government mandated Covid-19 health and safety obligations and requirements, including directions around the vaccination of MIQ facility workers.

"We have done, and continue to do, everything possible to ensure all employees working at MIQ facilities are vaccinated by the 30 April deadline,” a spokeswoman said.

All First Security staff working at MIQ facilities are aware they must be vaccinated by the deadline to continue working, the statement said.

Staff who are unable to attend an onsite appointment during a shift are paid to attend an appointment outside working hours.

Earlier, Prime Minister Jacinda Arden said it wasn't good enough that only 79 per cent employees had received the vaccine.

She reiterated MIQ workers have until the end of April to be vaccinated, otherwise they will be “redeployed” to low-risk roles.