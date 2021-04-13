Mini-tornado hits Nelson along with heavy rain and wild weather

The heavy rain wasn't the only thing that Nelsonians had to contend with on Tuesday.

A mini-tornado that moved pieces of plywood about 50 metres through the air caused a bit of a stir but no major damage at a Nelson eatery during stormy weather in the area.

East St Cafe owner Tejas Arn said the tornado didn’t cause any major damage, but was “pretty scary”, after it shifted furniture and tore down umbrellas in the cafe’s outdoor dining space just before 11am.

He said he didn’t realise what had happened until people on the street outside told him it looked like a tornado hit.

“At first I was just looking out towards Kush [cafe] across the street and I just thought ‘wow, that's a strong wind’.

“I’ve been here for 30 years, and I’ve never seen a tornado come through town before.”

Security footage from the cafe’s security cameras showed bar stools being tossed around the space and umbrellas opening up before falling over, taking down overhead hanging lights.

A piece of plywood also flies into the area, which Arns said came from at least 50 metres away.

“It was all the way from Hardy St, there was a builder who had six pieces of plywood fly away.”

He said the mess had already been cleaned up by the afternoon.

MetService confirmed that conditions in the “very active band” of weather were enough to cause tornadoes, though none were significant enough to be detected by MetService’s scanners.

MetService meteorologist Angus Hines said it was “definitely possible there was a small vortex or tornado in the area”.

“There have been a couple of bands [of bad weather], the most active was late this morning.”

He said the recent rainy weather in the area were all connected to a deep low off the west coast of the South Island.

He said over the past 24 hours there had been several periods of quite heavy rain interspersed with bands of lighter rain.

Between 1am and 2am, a weather station at Founders Park recorded 39mm of rain, while another closer to Richmond recorded 22mm over the same hour.

The rainfall between 10am and 11am when the mini-tornado struck East St cafe was 16.7mm at the Third House recording station, east of Nelson.