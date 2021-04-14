Body found in burning car in Northland

Police have found a body in a burning car on Wharau Rd, near Kerikeri. (File photo)

A person’s body has been found inside a burning car in Northland.

The body was found on Tuesday night on Wharau Rd, near Kerikeri, a police spokesman said.

The death was currently “unexplained”, he said.

“Our enquiries into the circumstances of the death are still in the very early stages. A scene examination is currently underway where the vehicle was located.

“A post-mortem examination will be carried out in due course as well as formal identification procedures.”

Police would provide further information once it was available, the spokesman said.