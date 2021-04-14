Body found in burning car in Northland
A person’s body has been found inside a burning car in Northland.
The body was found on Tuesday night on Wharau Rd, near Kerikeri, a police spokesman said.
The death was currently “unexplained”, he said.
“Our enquiries into the circumstances of the death are still in the very early stages. A scene examination is currently underway where the vehicle was located.
“A post-mortem examination will be carried out in due course as well as formal identification procedures.”
Police would provide further information once it was available, the spokesman said.
Stuff