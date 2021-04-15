Covid-19: Two new cases, both in managed isolation

The Grand Millennium security guard told his employer had been tested regularly, but it appears that is not the case, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins says.

There are two new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand, the Ministry of Health revealed on Thursday afternoon.

Both of the cases are in managed isolation.

The cases arrived to New Zealand from India on April 8, and Ethiopia on April 10.

Both arrived in the country via the United Arab Emirates.

One of the positive tests was found on day three of their managed isolation stay via routine testing, while the other tested positive on day five and was a contact of another case.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff The Ministry announced two new Covid-19 cases in a statement at 1pm on Thursday, both in managed isolation.

The Ministry continues to field questions amid concerns around the testing and vaccination of border workers.

A few hours before Thursday’s Covid-19 statement it was revealed that roughly 60 frontline border staff have missed required Covid-19 tests, according to Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins.

The issue arose after it emerged a managed isolation security guard had not received a test in the legally required 14-day surveillance cycle since November.

It was also revealed that a security guard at a managed isolation and quarantine facility who had Covid-19 had gone unvaccinated for nearly seven weeks, but the reason why is not fully clear.

Two security guards tested positive recently at the Grand Millennium hotel in Auckland, alongside a cleaner.

Northern Region Health Coordination Centre/Supplied An east Auckland vaccination centre capable of vaccinating 1000 people a day opened in Mt Wellington on Wednesday.

Complaints to the Ministry of Health surrounding vaccination issues and slow vaccination roll-out have been met with the opening of a number of new vaccination centres.

On Wednesday a new community vaccination centre capable of vaccinating up to 1000 people a day opened in east Auckland.

Last week the first marae-based vaccination centre at Auckland’s Manurewa Marae welcomed the arrival of its vaccines, and the first Pasifika-led vaccination centre opened in south Auckland’s Ōtara.

The pop-up testing centre at Auckland's Mt Roskill War Memorial will be operating all this week, the Ministry said in Thursday’s statement.