Higher fines for cellphone use 'no silver bullet' to curb distracted driving: AA

Fines for using a cellphone while driving are set to double.

The recently announced hike in fines for using a cellphone while driving is unlikely to do much to change driver behaviour, according to the Automobile Association.

Transport Minister Michael Wood​ announced the change on Friday, raising the current $80 fine to $150.

Dylan Thomsen​, of the Automobile Association, said he was in support of the change but the penalty “by itself” was not going to solve the problem.

“Fines are a blunt instrument. The increase isn’t going to be the silver bullet, but we really hope that it can send a stronger message to help people using their phone to rethink their behaviour,” he said.

READ MORE:

* Govt urged to spend on roads after Easter weekend road toll

* Thousands of Kiwis still use phones while driving - do we need bigger fines?

* Cameras in NSW will detect and penalise Aussie drivers on phones. Should NZ do the same?



Authorities tended to focus on the deterrent of the penalty, but Thomsen said educating drivers about why the issue was important was more productive.

He said fines for cell phone use while driving in Australia ranged from $330 in Tasmania to nearly $1000, but no state had been successful at stamping out the behaviour through fines alone.

“Law enforcement can’t be everywhere and until we get people to see this as a really risky thing to do then it’s going to be a real challenge to effect that behaviour change,” he said.

Phones were an essential tool for the way people lived their lives and their many uses meant there were multiple reasons to be distracted by them.

“This is a problem that technology has created and technology has a role to play in solving it as well,” said Thomsen.

Functions such as a ‘do not disturb’ mode that could be automatically engaged when the device was travelling beyond a certain speed could reduce the temptation for drivers.

The interaction with screens was considerably more dangerous than simply talking on the phone while driving.

kevin stent SUNDAY STAR TIMES The decision to pick up the phone was ultimately down to drivers.

“The research that the AA has looked at shows that a driver was four times more likely to be involved in an accident while speaking on the phone but up to 20 times more likely when looking at a screen or typing,” said Thomsen.

The decision to pick up the phone was ultimately the driver’s, but a glass-half-full approach could be to consider time at the wheel as a break from the device.

“There is a big element of personal responsibility for people to do the right thing. I personally like that when I’m driving I can ignore my phone. That constant communication can be pretty relentless,” said Thomsen.