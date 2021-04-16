Cordons lifted at Whenuapai Air Force after explosive squad clears vehicle

Whenuapai air base has been locked down and members of the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team are on site.

Cordons have been lifted at Whenuapai Air Force base after the Defence Force’s explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) squad found nothing of concern in a suspicious vehicle.

Police had been called to the scene and a lockdown imposed after a woman drove to the base’s entrance.

A police spokesman said cordons were set up as precaution given the woman's suspicious behaviour. The car she had been driving was then been searched by the EOD squad.

“The woman was arrested at the scene without further incident and is being spoken to by Police currently,” the spokesman said.

A decision was yet to be made over whether charges would be laid against the woman.

Police received a report of a person acting suspiciously near the entrance to the Auckland air base just after 1pm.

As a precaution, Whenuapai School had been evacuated due to its proximity to the base.

Police worked with NZDF staff to escort students to a pickup area nearby.

The adjacent kindergarten was also put into lockdown, with one father telling Stuff he received a text at 2.15pm advising his daughter would not be able to be picked up.

The text read: “The Whenuapai Army base is currently in lockdown, we were asked to move to the school and wait for further instructions. All children and staff are safe in the school staff room, we will provide further information when available.”

A second text roughly an hour later stated children could now be picked up from an adjacent grass area.

Both Whenuapai Kindergarten and School refused to comment on the situation, with one school staffer saying all efforts had to be put into getting children home.

A New Zealand Defence Force spokeswoman confirmed police were called to an incident at the entrance to the base.

“The Base has been locked down and members of the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team are on site. The situation is being resolved,” she said.

