Lego men, Peaky Blinders and nuns party on Hyde St

The annual Hyde St Party is under way, with more than 3500 students expected to fill the Dunedin street.

Students have been drinking since dawn as one of the largest parties on the Scarfie calendar gets underway.

Welcome to Hyde St 2021.

A giant banana escorts media through a large security presence, and soon we can see some familiar faces.

Some Peaky Blinders’ lads mix with Lego men, nuns, tennis players, escape convicts and actual police officers on the narrow street, which features themed flats and some DJs.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Lego men start dancing early at Dunedin’s infamous Hyde St Party

The event is run by residents with the support of the Otago University Students’ Association. The association’s president Michaela Waite-Harvey, the aforementioned banana, shared her Hyde St tips.

Like many others she started her Hyde St preparations at 6am, and said “I’m feeling great ... I’m a banana’’.

She was a Hyde St veteran and the key message to those enjoying the street party was to stay hydrated, eat food and pace yourself.

’’Otherwise you won’t make it to the end.’’

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff These lads at ‘The Garrison’ bought old suits from Dunedin’s secondhand stores and dressed in a ‘Peaky Blinders’ theme. Alright.

She was pleased with her costume, despite being allergic to the actual fruit, and ‘’this is the closest I am going to get to a banana in my entire life’’.

Hyde St residents Max Tierney and Lara McColl, both second-year students, were experiencing their first official Hyde St Party

They moved to the street not because of the annual party, where residents were able to source tickets while others entered a ballot, but rather because it was cheap.

Earlier this week Stuff reported some themed flats were asked to change as they had attracted some complaints.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Some nuns mingle on Hyde St while holding some non-holy water.

Numbers at the event appeared down compared to previous years, when media were escorted through on Saturday, just after 10am.

But more than 3500 students were expected to attend the ticket-only event, which attracts colourful costumes, bawdy themes, and excessive drinking.

There was a visible presence of emergency services staff, including police and paramedics, while volunteers handed out free food and water.

Substance testing was also underway, with students urged to “check your drugs” according to chalk-drawn signs.

Security staff could be seen stationed on adjacent streets in an effort to deter fence jumpers.

Around 2.30pm, a police media spokesman said they hadn’t received any calls in regard to issues at the event.

The spokesman said there were 20 officers on the ground, among other emergency services.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff The 2021 Hyde St party in Dunedin attracted escaped convicts and some police officers.

The party was cancelled last year due to the nationwide lockdown, and has previously attracted negative headlines in the past for excessive drinking, a spike in hospital admissions, and a roof collapse.

In 2016, the Otago University Students’ Association Students (OUSA) tried to dissuade students from dressing up in potentially offensive costumes, including Arabs, Nazis, Bill Cosby and Caitlyn Jenner.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff It was a quieter and more reflective Hyde St Party for these young men.

But that move was rejected by students in a binding referendum held months later.

On Friday Stuff reported on the large spike in ACC claims on infamous days of drinking on Dunedin’s student calendar, including the annual Hyde Street Party.

Normally ACC claims for those aged between 18-22 in Dunedin barely reached double-digits, but on the day of Hyde St this jumped dramatically.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Police and convicts rubs shoulders on Hyde St.

In 2017 some 51 claims were made, then 20 claims in 2018 and 53 in 2019.

Alcohol Healthwatch executive director Dr Nicki Jackson told Stuff the spikes in claims, for events such as Hyde St, were ‘’astonishing and appears to be consistently high over the years’’.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Pilots stay grounded on Hyde St.

Dunedin Hospital staff were preparing for increased presentations from those suffering injuries from taking drugs or alcohol.

Those often included facial, head, or orthopaedic injuries.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Just chilling on Hyde St before the numbers of party-goers were expected to swell.