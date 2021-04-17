Aucklander wins $14.25 million from Lotto; ninth Powerball winner this year

Someone in Auckland is having a very good weekend, after winning $14.25 million from Saturday night’s Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto, and is made up of $14 million from Powerball First Division and $250,000 from Lotto First Division.

This is the ninth Powerball winner in 2021.

The big win comes just three weeks after a Northland Lotto player won $4.25 million.

The winner celebrated with fish and chips on the beach with her family.

Three other Lotto players took home prizes on Saturday night, each winning $250,000 through Lotto’s First Division.

The winning tickets were sold at Pōkeno Superette in the Waikato, Pak N Save Porirua and on MyLotto to an Auckland player.

Strike Four was also won on Saturday night by a Waikato player, who took home $400,000.

Anyone who bought their ticket from a winning store is advised to write their name on the back of their ticket and check it at any Lotto NZ outlet, online at MyLotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.

Players can phone Lotto NZ on 0800 695 6886 to ask about the best way to claim a prize as well.

Powerball wins in 2021

January 2: $2.8 million, The Market Store, Twizel

$2.8 million, Fresh Choice Te Anau, Te Anau

January 6: $4.5 million, Te Aroha Supermarket, Te Aroha

January 20: $8.5 million, Western Heights Foodmarket, Rotorua

February 27: $22.5 million, MyLotto, Christchurch

March 13: $8.25 million, Paper Plus Matamata, Matamata

March 20: $5.2 million, Hornby Mall Lotto, Christchurch

March 24: $4.25 million, MyLotto, Northland

April 17: $14.25 million, MyLotto, Auckland