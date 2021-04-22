One person killed, another critically injured in crash in Northland's Ruakākā
One person has died and another has been left in a critical condition after a truck and a car collided in Northland on Thursday evening.
Police were called to Pokapu Rd in Ruakākā about 4.30pm on Thursday.
Two other occupants of the car were in a serious condition.
A helicopter has been dispatched to the scene, a police spokesman said.
The serious crash unit is on its way to the scene to determine the cause of the incident.
Stuff