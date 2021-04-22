One person killed, another critically injured in crash in Northland's Ruakākā

17:48, Apr 22 2021
Police are on the scene investigating the cause of the crash. (File photo)
Stuff
Police are on the scene investigating the cause of the crash. (File photo)

One person has died and another has been left in a critical condition after a truck and a car collided in Northland on Thursday evening.

Police were called to Pokapu Rd in Ruakākā about 4.30pm on Thursday.

Two other occupants of the car were in a serious condition.

A helicopter has been dispatched to the scene, a police spokesman said.

The serious crash unit is on its way to the scene to determine the cause of the incident.

Stuff