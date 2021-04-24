Auckland Transport invents 'courtesy Hold Lines' at intersections, confusing drivers

Auckland Transport has put 'Courtesy Hold Lines' on some streets as part of a pilot.

Stand on the intersection of Auckland’s Ponsonby Rd and Mackelvie St, and you’ll often see confused motorists begin to brake, or those turning right edge out into oncoming traffic.

White lines painted across the two lanes heading north into Ponsonby might be mistaken for give way lines – but they’re not.

They’re actually “courtesy Hold Lines”, and you won’t find any reference to them in the Road Code.

They are part of a pilot, an Auckland Transport spokesman told Stuff. Two other Hold Lines have also been painted at the intersection of Jervois Rd and Seymour St, and at the intersection of Beaumont St and Westhaven Drive.

They are intended to encourage motorists not to block the exit and entrance into side streets when they are queueing.

In the instance of Ponsonby Rd and Mackelvie St, they are meant to stop those waiting for the lights at Richmond Rd from blocking those turning right.

“They were put in because traffic was queueing across Mackelvie St – now motorists can turn right into Mackelvie St or motorists can come out of the street to join the traffic on Ponsonby Rd,” the spokesman said.

Should motorists not stop at the lines, there is no fine or punishment.

“These are courtesy holding lines, there is no offence involved here – they are purely a guide for motorists, so they can be courteous to each other,” the spokesman said.

When asked why Auckland Transport hadn’t used a Keep Clear box instead, the spokesman did not respond.

A spokesman for Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said drivers wouldn’t find reference to Hold Lines in the Road Code, and there was no requirement for there to be.

“The road code is designed as a user-friendly plain-English summary of New Zealand’s traffic law and safe driving practices – it generally won’t cover trial road markings used in pilots.”

Despite the confusion often witnessed at the Ponsonby Rd intersection, the Auckland Transport spokesman said police had not reported any crashes at the intersection.

The white line at Jervois Rd and Seymour St runs across the two lanes into Ponsonby.

The Hold Lines on Beaumont St run across the two lanes heading down towards the waterfront.