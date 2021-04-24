Auckland's historic St David's Church to be sold, supporters 'blindsided'

The Presbyterian Trust has decided to put heritage listed St David’s Church up for tender.

Plans to sell an Auckland church, built as a living memorial to those who fought in WWI, has “blindsided” its supporters.

St David’s Church, also known as the Soldiers’ Memorial Church, was built on Khyber Pass Rd in 1927 as a nod to those who died in the war.

Following the congregation’s dissolution in November last year, the Presbyterian Trust plans to put the three-title plot up for tender in the next few days.

Northern Presbytery executive officer Dr Rod Watts told Stuff the church had been “a giant of its time” during the 1960s, however, like many churches, attendance numbers had dropped over the years and it no longer had adequate governance to continue.

“It’s a significant decision and one we’ve thought quite deeply about,” he said.

However, the Friends of St David’s Trust, which advocates for the preservation of the church, hall and adjoining car park, is shocked by the decision, chairman Paul Baragwanath​ said.

“While this lack of consultation is hugely disappointing, our focus remains steadfast on the preservation of our taonga which is a sacred place built in honour of our soldiers, and a special place for all New Zealanders.”

The trust feared the church would end up being redeveloped into the likes of offices, apartments or a nightclub, and is calling for the Presbyterian Trust to put in place a covenant in any future sales agreement to protect the role of the building as a living memorial.

Living memorials were rare, Baragwanath said, as most memorials were objects or monuments.

Royal New Zealand Returned and Services Association (RSA) president BJ Clark said the church was paid for and built as a living memorial for the lives lost in WWI and agreed its protection should be written into the deed of sale.

Baragwanath said the Friends of St David’s Trust would like to own and repurpose the building as a centre for acoustic music, putting to good use the scale of the atrium, ambiance, seating capacity and suite of other rooms which would function “beautifully” as rehearsal spaces.

It had already invested $100,000 to commission a proposal and business plan to bring that dream to life.

“It’s a match made in heaven for musical performances given it has the most incredible acoustics.”

Watts of Northern Presbytery said he wasn’t sure why the Friends of St David’s Trust was shocked about its intention to sell as they had been given “plenty of warning” and encouraged to submit a proposal, which they were yet to receive.

The criteria for the tender was to look for ongoing community engagement of the buildings, he said.

“It’s not just the highest bidder. We’re respectful of the history of St David’s in the area, and the legacy.”

Watts added that part of the church needed earthquake strengthening, which due to its heritage A listing, would cost “many millions”, which the presbytery did not have.

Money from the sale would be put towards helping other churches grow, he said.