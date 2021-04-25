Nuclear test veterans seek audience with prime minister over family health problems

Operation Grapple veteran Teri Tahi hopes a meeting with the veterans’ affairs minister will lead to an audience with the prime minister.

Not many humans have seen flashes so bright that the skeletons of their hands become visible.

But it’s a vivid memory for veterans of Operation Grapple, Britain's nuclear weapons tests in the Pacific in 1957/58, who are experiencing its continuing effects.

Kiwi sailors on the decks of the HMNZS Rotoiti and HMNZS Pukaki witnessed the atomic explosions and collected weather data from the area.

New Zealand Nuclear Test Veterans’ Association acting chairman Teri Tahi, 82, thinks of the more than 500 Kiwi sailors involved in Operation Grapple, about 60 survive.

DAVID UNWIN/STUFF Tere Tahi discusses the fight for Kiwi navy veterans and their families who have endured medical conditions since their exposure to nuclear radiation, following the death of crusader Roy Sefton.

At the association’s formation in the 1990s it became clear many veterans were affected by cancer and other health problems.

The association long ago secured invalids’ pensions for veterans, and now its focus is getting help for health problems affecting veterans’ children and grandchildren.

The association’s previous chairman Roy Sefton, who died early this year, led the charge on this. Studies have shown the sailors suffered severe genetic damage that can lead to inter-generational problems, but there has been no recognition or apology from official channels.

Tahi has taken on Sefton’s mantle and wants an audience with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. First, he has requested a meeting with Veterans’ Affairs Minister Meka Whaitiri.

The association has met with many ministers down the years and has tried presenting scientific evidence backing its push, without success. Now, Tahi said making humanitarian pleas might be the way to advance the cause.

“That’s the way I’m going to try it this year. The reason I’m going to do it that way is because in the past it was all scientific and I don’t know whether everybody understood what was going on. It was like it was in the too-hard basket.”

Supplied A mushroom cloud forms near Christmas Island, as seen from HMNZS Pukaki.

Tahi intends to tell the minister about his experiences. He witnessed five tests from Rotoiti and was awe-struck by the experience. He’s been relatively lucky with his health, but did for a time suffer from post-traumatic stress.

He’s had a grandson die of bone cancer and one of his daughters didn’t want to have children in case they had health problems.

This week Whaitiri’s office confirmed to Stuff that Tahi and association members had been invited to meet the minister on May 13, but the office was yet to hear back.

Tahi, speaking from his home in Bulls, said he would accept the offer and likely travel to Wellington with association patron Al Rowland.

Every veteran of Operation Grapple has a story about what they witnessed in the Pacific, and Auckland man Gerry Wright, 82, is no exception.

While aboard Pukaki he witnessed five tests off Christmas Island when part of a weather mapping team.

For one test the ship was about 130 kilometres from the drop zone.

“We sat on the upper deck with our backs to the bomb. We were fully dressed, trousers tucked into our socks. We had our flash gear on.

“We were told to cover our eyes. When the bomb went off there was an almighty flash. We saw the bones of our fingers.

“After this came the heat.”

Wright said after 15 seconds everyone was told to stand up, turn around and face the bomb, which was as bright as the sun rising in the morning. Then the mushroom cloud formed.

“Later on people started dying early. It was not very nice.

“My two best mates. They were sitting either side of me for the first bomb. They [Don Dreaver and Eric Boison] both died aged 60. I’ve got away with it.”

Wright has suffered health problems, including hearing loss, a recent knee operation and diabetes. He’s not sure if they are tied to Operation Grapple.

He’s grateful for the help veterans have received, but is happy for Tahi to keep going.

Operation Grapple veterans are having a reunion in Auckland on May 14-15. Contact Gerry Wright at gerrywright@xtra.co.nz for more information.