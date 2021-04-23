Police dog shot in Northland won't return to frontline duties

A police dog shot in an incident in Northland's Dargaville arrives at Veterinary Specialist Group in Auckland's Mt Albert.

The police dog which was shot during an incident in Northland won’t return to frontline duties.

Arnie suffered “critical” injuries after he was shot in the face in the rural settlement of Tangowahine, near Dargaville, on December 1, 2020.

A 30-year-old Northland livestock worker – who also was shot three times by officers during the incident – denies shooting the dog, using a firearm against police and a raft of other charges.

Arnie underwent surgery after the incident and, on December 11, was home and being “well and truly spoiled” by his handler and family.

But on Friday, police said on social media he would not return to frontline patrol duties.

“Despite incredible efforts from local and specialist vets, as well as efforts from the dog’s handler, the injuries sustained to Arnie’s jaw mean he is not suitable for operation patrol dog work.”

However, as Arnie’s scent capabilities had recovered in “full strength”, he would be able to continue work as a Search and Rescue dog, a role he will commence next week.

“He will remain a much loved member of his handler’s family as well as being part of our police whānau,” the post ended.

At the time of the incident, Police Association president Chris Cahill said police dogs are a key part of the team and are treated, to a degree, as another officer.

He said it affects everyone in the police force when a dog is injured or killed.

A total of 24 police dogs have died in the line of duty since 1972, four in the 2000s alone.

The most recent was Gazza, who was shot dead during an armed incident in Porirua in 2016. The previous year, he had survived being strangled by a burglar.