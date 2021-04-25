94-year-old veteran of two armies remembers it all, from the blitz to tiger attacks

Bob Straight, 94, retired Lt. Colonel, remembers over 20 years of service in two armies every Anzac Day.

Retired Lt Colonel Bob Straight, 94-year-old veteran of two armies, remembers the London Blitz and tiger-attacks in Malaysian jungles at Anzac services.

Straight served with the British Army, conscripted just in time to serve during World War II for its final months, but still remembers his younger years in Britain, staying with his aunt in London when the first bombs fell in the Blitz.

“I was staying with Aunty Peg in London when the first bombs were dropped, but they were in the docks and I was very far from them. I heard them explode.”

That wasn’t his only recollection of WWII bombings, either. His parents both worked at Cosford Aerodrome in England, his father as an instructor in the Royal Air Force and his mother in aircraft maintenance.

“A plane came straight at my window. It came down very, very low, and it dropped two bombs. One hit one of the maintenance buildings, which were reinforced concrete dome sort of things ... I was very frightened.”

Throughout the war Cosford was only ever bombed once – in 1941, when Straight was 14 years old.

Though WWII was winding down by the time Straight was called up for the army four years later, his time in service was far from over.

“I was called up in February 1945, and the war ended in May 1945, so I didn’t do much fighting, not in Europe,” he said.

Originally trained up as a machine gunner, Straight went on to serve in Palestine, serving in the British Army for about three years before finally being demobbed after Britain withdrew in 1948.

It was around this time that Straight’s destiny turned to New Zealand: he met his future wife, Peggy, a Kiwi hitch-hiking “around the world, more or less”.

“I came out ahead of her, she still had a lot of people to meet, so I said ‘I’ll head off to New Zealand and see you there’.”

Straight then hitchhiked his way to New Zealand with a friend and former Prisoner of War, via Egypt, the Suez Canal, and a ship taking refugees to Melbourne – the pair worked their passage, but Straight described it as a “life of luxury”.

Finally, Straight made it to New Zealand, still ahead of Peggy, landing in Wellington in about 1950. The pair married in 1952, and shortly after that Straight answered the call of the military once more.

“The New Zealand Army offered me a commission, so I was quite happy to take it.”

Supplied Bob Straight in Malacca, in what is now Malaysia. Straight was a Captain for his first two-year stint during the Malayan Emergency, and returned for a second stint as a Major.

Straight joined up, this time as an officer, and spent the next few years serving in the Malayan Emergency, a 12-year guerrilla war that started in 1948 between the Malayan forces fighting for independence with the support of the Chinese Communist Party, and the British and Commonwealth fighting to maintain control.

After signing up with the army he was dispatched to Malaya for two years, first to Borneo, then after a return to New Zealand for a second two-year stint in Indonesia.

Straight said his time in the area was “very interesting”, fighting mostly against guerilla tactics in dense jungle where it wasn’t only soldiers that he and his men had to be wary of.

“One of my men was attacked by a tiger. I wasn’t with him at the time, I was back at the base, but I was on the radio when it attacked him,” Straight said.

The attack happened overnight, while the man was sleeping on the ground. Generally the men slept in hammocks tied to trees, but in areas under bombardment, it was safer to avoid shrapnel by sleeping on the ground, rather than in the air.

123rf Sleeping in hammocks suspended from trees protected soldiers from dangerous wildlife, but left them right in the line of fire for shrapnel in areas under bombardment. (File photo)

“He was wrapped up in his hammock on the ground, and the tiger was pulling the nylon from his face, and it scalped him, it took his whole scalp off.”

Straight said the man, whose name he “remembered until quite recently”, survived the incident but “had terrible nightmares” afterwards.

Straight, who was due back in New Zealand shortly afterwards, went to tell the man’s sister, his next-of-kin, in person.

“I went out to Mt Albert I think it was to say what had happened to her brother ... I said ‘I’ve come to tell you what happened to him’, and she said ‘oh?’

“I said ‘ he had a brush with a tiger’. ‘Oh yeah?’ she says. She wasn’t one bit interested. Not one bit.”

Supplied This helicopter crashed about two weeks after this photo was taken, killing the pilot.

Straight continued working for the army for many years, even being seconded into the United Nations. Straight eventually retired from the Army in 1973.

His army experience led to plenty of other work – learning Chinese while he was in Malaysia meant he was called on to help establish the New Zealand embassy in China, he was called up to help with the Royal Tour of the 1974 Commonwealth Games, and he led a 1977-78 summer research expedition in Antarctica.

He said his time with the New Zealand army was “very good”, and his experiences in both the British and New Zealand armed forces were “quite different”.

“I enjoyed my time in the army very much.

“The British Army was very stuffy, everything had to be done according to the book, but with the New Zealand Army it was much more matey, all the troops were called by their nicknames or Christian names, which certainly wasn’t the case in the British Army.”

Straight said he had only ever missed two dawn services for Anzac Day, and though he can’t remember exactly why he said he “must have been sick or overseas”, because he always makes the effort to attend.

He said there were no specific people or things that he thought about during the service, “I just think a whole jolly lot.”