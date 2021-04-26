Battle of the birds: The legal stoush, the Auckland Council back-down and the $175k bill

Auckland Council is set to ban the trade of galahs and west Auckland bird breeder Mary-lee Sloan is now facing business ruin (first published February 2020).

Auckland Council has partially backed down on a proposed ban on several types of exotic parrot that ruffled the feathers of professional bird breeders.

But it represents something of a Pyrrhic victory for the Parrot Society of New Zealand, now faced with a daunting legal bill after enlisting the help of a top law firm.

The saga began with the release of the Auckland Regional Pest Management Plan 2019-2029.

It proposed banning the trade of a range of parrots by 2022, including the sulphur crested cockatoo, eastern rosella, galah, and monk and rainbow parakeets, and classifying them as pests.

READ MORE:

* Ugly ducklings a boost to critically endangered species

* Auckland parrot, reptile breeding ban sparks backlash

* Cute, but environmentally damaging parrots spotted in Titirangi, West Auckland



The Parrot Society sought the services of Chen Palmer, who went to the High Court in an attempt to stop the ban.

In April, the society and the council resolved a judicial review proceeding in the High Court.

An Auckland Council spokeswoman confirmed galahs, sulphur-crested cockatoos and eastern rosellas will continue to be exempt from the rules in the plan until 2025.

The exemption for Indian ring-necked parakeets, monk parakeets and rainbow lorikeets will expire in September 2022.

Chris McKeen Mary-lee Sloan (pictured with her sulphur-crested cockatoos) fought an Auckland Council plan to ban galahs, which she breeds for export.

The plan also includes new prohibitions on the breeding and distribution of certain reptiles, including the red-eared slider turtle and a species of bearded dragon.

That proposal, which similarly raised the hackles of reptile breeders and keepers in Auckland, will stand, the spokeswoman said.

Parrot Society president Mary-lee Sloan runs a commercial parrot breeding operation at Huapai in north-west Auckland.

Early in 2020, she told Stuff the ban would spell the ruin of her thriving business, if it went ahead.

The plan said galahs can compete with native birds for nesting spots and carry disease.

They are a major pest of grain crops in Australia and their impact on grain crops is likely to worsen if their populations increase in Auckland, it said.

That reasoning did not wash with Sloan or other breeders.

Those in the galah game take all possible measures to prevent the escape of birds, which can go for more than $1000 each, Sloan said.

Chris McKeen Two of Sloan's colourful parrots.

"​Everybody's got safety doors on their aviaries, they don't want to lose their birds,” she said at the time.

"Why have they just picked on these certain birds and not picked on cats that run wild?"

Sloan was in no mood for celebration when Stuff sought comment from her on Sunday, regarding the partial backdown by the council.

“I’m pretty disillusioned, to be honest.

“The outcome was good, but financially it’s put us in a great big bloody hole.”

Their legal fees had run to $175,000 and there was still $97,000 outstanding, for which Sloan was ultimately responsible.

There remained a long road ahead of raffles and other fundraisers to cover the bill, she said.

“We’ve had to give up our convention next year.”

Sloan remained irked by what she views as the council’s failure to consult with the Parrot Society when formulating the plan.

However, she was pleased that it had committed to consult with the society come 2025.

Chris McKeen Sloan at her Huapai aviary.

A year earlier, Auckland Council principal biosecurity advisor Dr Imogen Bassett defended the plan.

The council acknowledged there would be "economic and other impacts for a small number of people".

"However, all Aucklanders will benefit through the protection of our native species, as well as avoid ratepayer costs for having to control wild parrots in the future," Bassett said.

There was already a flock of galahs in the wild in Auckland, moving between offshore islands and the Hunua Ranges, areas particularly important for native wildlife conservation, she said.

"I think most New Zealanders would agree that if we had the option to go back in time and stop possums and stoats from being released into the wild, that would be a good thing.

Chris McKeen Sloan with cockatoos.

"We have a choice now to avoid making the same mistakes again with new species that pose a risk to our native ecosystems and threatened species."

Research showed a link between the pet trade and species escaping to become invasive in the future, she said.

The council has the power to issue exemptions to the ban – Sloan earlier spent $12,000 obtaining such an exemption.

Bassett said the council is open to hearing from anyone who thought they had a case for an exemption, for instance if the breeding is only for overseas export.