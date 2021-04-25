Massive search for surfer in Northland, but it may have been a false alarm

Ahipara is at the southern tip of Ninety Mile Beach in Northland.

A report of a surfer caught in a rip off a Far North beach sparked a massive search effort on Sunday afternoon.

But it may have been a false alarm, as everyone who went surfing that day is believed to be accounted for, police said.

A police spokeswoman said they were called about 2.40pm by people on Ahipara​ Beach, at the southern end of Ninety Mile Beach, who reported a surfer caught in a rip.

A large-scale search was launched involving a helicopter, two surf-life-saving inflatables, a fire appliance and three police units.

The helicopter spent hours sweeping the area.

But about 6pm police found everyone believed to have gone surfing that day was accounted for.

As night fell, the rescue effort was now essentially in a holding pattern pending further information, the police spokeswoman said.