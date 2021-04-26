Police find man missing from Christchurch mental health facility
Police have found a man they were urgently looking for after he went missing from a mental health facility in Christchurch.
Eden Nicolson, 32, went missing from Hillmorton Hospital on Monday afternoon and police suspected he might head to a populated area, such as a shopping mall.
Police on Monday evening said they had found Nicolson.
“Police would like to thank the public for their assistance," a statement said.
A police spokeswoman said he would be taken back to Hillmorton Hospital.
Stuff