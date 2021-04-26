Police find man missing from Christchurch mental health facility

Police have found a man they were urgently looking for after he went missing from a mental health facility in Christchurch.

Eden Nicolson​, 32, went missing from Hillmorton Hospital on Monday afternoon and police suspected he might head to a populated area, such as a shopping mall.

Police on Monday evening said they had found Nicolson.

“Police would like to thank the public for their assistance," a statement said.

A police spokeswoman said he would be taken back to Hillmorton Hospital.