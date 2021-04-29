Top bureaucrat and former police officer Viv Rickard seriously injured in motorcycle crash

Viv Rickard works at MSD following a long career with police.

A senior public servant and former top-ranking police officer has been seriously injured in a motorcycle crash north of Wellington.

Ministry of Social Development deputy chief executive Viv Rickard, who also served as a former deputy police commissioner, was involved in the crash at 6.20pm on Wednesday night.

Ministry of Social Development chief executive Debbie Power confirmed that Rickard has been injured in the accident.

“We can confirm our deputy chief executive for Service Delivery, Viv Rickard, was injured in an accident yesterday. He is currently recovering in hospital.

READ MORE:

* Drink-drive cop's arrests could be questioned, top defence lawyer says

* 'Killed like George Floyd': US police officer kneels on man for five minutes before he dies

* ‘Totally inappropriate’: Grieving husband slams 10-month sentence for man filming police killed in crash in Australia



“We wish his family all the best as he continues to recuperate.”

Police confirmed they were called to reports of the crash in Paekakariki, north of Wellington, at 6.20pm on Wednesday evening.

One motorcycle and one car were involved in the crash, with one person taken to Wellington Hospital with serious injuries, police confirmed.

Rickard is currently a deputy chief executive at the Ministry of Social Development after an extensive career at police, where he rose to the rank of deputy commissioner.

He also worked at the precursor to Oranga Tamariki for two years on a secondment, and was acting chief executive.

His current role sees him oversee service delivery for the huge agency, which manages tens of billions of dollars in spending every year.

Rickard helped to deploy the multi-billion dollar wage subsidy, widely credited with helping New Zealand’s economy escape a severe Covid-19 recession.