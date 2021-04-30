Police attend sudden death of baby in south Auckland suburb

The death was reported to police at 10.45am on Thursday. (File photo)

Police were at the scene of a sudden death of a baby in Red Hill, south Auckland on Thursday.

A police spokesperson said police were called to attend the scene at 10.45am.

“Police are currently making initial enquiries into the circumstances of the death,” the spokesperson said.

A post-mortem examination would be carried out on Friday, the spokesperson said.

“Police are not in a position to comment further until that process has been completed.”

On Friday, police said early indications were the death was not suspicious and the matter would be referred to the coroner.

“Our deepest sympathies are with the baby's family at this difficult time,” the spokesperson said.