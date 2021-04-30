Blood-smeared taxi in Auckland's CBD under police investigation
A blood-smeared taxi is at the centre of a police investigation in Auckland’s CBD.
Friday morning saw a man hospitalised after what police have called an “altercation” in central Auckland.
Police said the altercation happened between a group of males at around 5.15am.
A Stuff journalist was told by a member of the public at the scene there had been a stabbing.
Masked policeman on the scene can be seen taking swabs from the taxi and investigating the vehicle.
A trail of bloodied footprints have been left on the pavement, leading from the site of the incident to a cordoned off bus stop at the corner of Vincent street and Pitt Street.
Nearby, the Vincent House apartment building has been cordoned off with police tape, alongside the car park entrance of City Lodge, the apartment complex next to Vincent House.
They said one male has suffered moderate injuries and has been sent to Waitākere Hospital.
A section of Vincent Street from Pitt Street is closed and causing delays.
A Stuff reporter at the scene said the area has been cordoned off, with unmarked police cars present.
A police spokesman said enquiries are ongoing as they work to establish who was involved.
