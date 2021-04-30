Blood-smeared taxi in Auckland's CBD under police investigation

The blood-smeared taxi under police investigation after an early morning altercation in Auckland's CBD.

A blood-smeared taxi is at the centre of a police investigation in Auckland’s CBD.

Friday morning saw a man hospitalised after what police have called an “altercation” in central Auckland.

Police said the altercation happened between a group of males at around 5.15am.

A Stuff journalist was told by a member of the public at the scene there had been a stabbing.

Lucy Xia/Stuff Police investigate the blood-smeared taxi following early morning altercation in Auckland’s CBD.

Masked policeman on the scene can be seen taking swabs from the taxi and investigating the vehicle.

Lucy Xia/Stuff DNA swabs have been taken by police from inside the vehicle.

A trail of bloodied footprints have been left on the pavement, leading from the site of the incident to a cordoned off bus stop at the corner of Vincent street and Pitt Street.

Lucy Xia/Stuff Bloody footprints have been left at the scene.

Lucy Xia/Stuff A bloody footprint trail leads to a nearby bus stop.

Lucy Xia/Stuff A bloody footprint trail can be seen in Auckland's CBD leading from the site of the incident to a cordoned off bus stop at the corner of Vincent street and Pitt Street.

Nearby, the Vincent House apartment building has been cordoned off with police tape, alongside the car park entrance of City Lodge, the apartment complex next to Vincent House.

Lucy Xia/Stuff Police have closed off a nearby carpark and apartment building in their investigation of an early morning altercation.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Part of Auckland CBD’s Vincent Street has been cordoned off by police after an early morning altercation on Friday.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff A police spokesman said enquiries are ongoing around the Friday morning altercation on Vincent Street.

They said one male has suffered moderate injuries and has been sent to Waitākere Hospital.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Police presence can be seen on Vincent Street after an altercation between a group of males on Friday morning.

A section of Vincent Street from Pitt Street is closed and causing delays.

A Stuff reporter at the scene said the area has been cordoned off, with unmarked police cars present.

Google Maps/Supplied The intersection of Pitt St and Vincent St in Auckland CBD. (File photo)

A police spokesman said enquiries are ongoing as they work to establish who was involved.