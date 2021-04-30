Seriously injured person flown to hospital after SH1 crash

Emergency services were called to State Highway 1, 17km north of Waiouru, after a car crash at 3.30am on Friday

One person has been flown to hospital after an early-morning crash on State Highway 1.

Emergency services were called to SH1, near Paradise Valley Rd, 17 kilometres north of Waiouru, after a car crashed at 3.30am.

A police spokesman said two people were injured, but initial reports were unclear on how badly.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman Murray Dunbar said one of the injured people was trapped in the wrecked vehicle and was flown to hospital by a rescue helicopter after firefighters managed to get them out.