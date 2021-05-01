Auckland Transport to report pothole penis painter to police

Geoff Upson is well known for spray-painting bright green penises around potholes across the Rodney area of Auckland.

Auckland Transport is threatening to file a police report against the person responsible for spray-painting bright green penises around potholes.

Road safety campaigner Geoff Upson has been spray-painting around potholes since 2018, spending about $400 on spray paint each year.

The Kaukapakapa resident regularly spray-paints circles around potholes out of “sheer frustration” over seeing motorists navigating around them.

But it’s the roads in the worst condition that are reserved for his signature bright green penises, he said.

Hannah Ross/Stuff Geoff Upson says he has spray-painted around more than 100 potholes and never been made to pay anything. But Auckland Transport says those responsible for the graffiti will be charged the clean-up fee.

One of those roads included Old North Rd between Kumeū and Helensville, where sections of the road are “undulated”, Upson said.

He said he visited in February and applied paint to multiple spots on the road.

An Auckland Transport spokeswoman has now said Old North Rd is scheduled for repair, and any graffiti will be reported to the police.

“All costs to remove [the graffiti] will be charged to whoever the culprits are,” she said.

Despite spray-painting around “well over 100” potholes and being vocal about his artwork on social media, Upson said he has never been made to pay.

DANIELLE CLENT/Stuff Potholes on SH16, near the Brigham Creek roundabout, were fixed after Stuff published a story about Upson’s spray paint.

“I can’t afford to anyway.”

However, he said he was contacted by police regarding the graffiti for the first time on Friday, when he provided them with a formal statement. He’s yet to hear whether he will be prosecuted.

“It’s best to be 100 per cent open about it. If I'm going to be charged under the legislation then it is what it is.

“Auckland Transport should stop worrying about prosecuting me for highlighting their failures and be ashamed of themselves for allowing our road network to be in such a state of disrepair.”

Despite his phallic drawings, Upson said the roads often go unrepaired.

However, they would often get fixed whenever the media reported on his penis graffiti, he said.

That included two potholes on SH16 near the Brigham Creek roundabout, which Upson said were fixed the same day after Stuff reported on them.

The Auckland Transport spokeswoman said the culprits were not only putting themselves at risk by spray-painting the road, but were also causing a safety risk and distraction to other drivers.

Upson rejected this, and said he was always cautious to minimise risk to himself and other road users.

A police spokesperson said it was yet to receive a report from Auckland Transport regarding graffiti on Old North Rd.

“Defacing property is an act of intentional damage and is a criminal offence.”

Anyone who wishes to report graffiti and vandalism may do so by phoning police on 105, 111 or by contacting their local council.