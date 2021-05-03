One dead after early morning house fire in Hunterville

One person has died after a fatal house fire in Hunterville.

One person has died following an early morning house fire in the lower North Island community of Hunterville.

Fire services were called to a blaze at a house on Ongo Rd about 5.45am on Monday.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said the fire was fatal and four fire engines attended to extinguish the blaze.

A fire investigator was going to attend on Monday.

David Unwin/Stuff Emergency services are attending a fatal house fire in Hunterville.

Police also attended and a spokeswoman confirmed someone had died, but said the fire wasn’t being treated as suspicious.

The house is still standing but the rear of the single-storey building has been destroyed.

The flames have gutted at least two rooms and the interior is blackened and charred.

David Unwin/Stuff Police outside the scene of a fatal house fire on Onga St in Hunterville, Rangitīkei.

One neighbour, who did not want to be identified, said he went outside to see flames almost as high as the power lines.

“It was ripping.”

It is the second house fire in the small Rangitīkei settlement inside a week, after a large house on Milne St burned down on April 29, forcing a temporary closure of State Highway 1.