Truck driver's tablet may have caused Auckland crash that killed elderly woman

Stuff has captured numerous drivers using cellphones while driving in Ponsonby, Auckland, as the Government hikes fines for using phones at the wheel.

A fatal crash in Auckland, which killed an elderly woman, may have been caused by a truck driver getting distracted by his tablet, a coroner has ruled.

Coroner Heather McKenzie’s findings on the crash, where a woman was struck and killed by a truck on St Luke’s Rd, highlighted issues around the unregulated use of tablets and similar devices while driving.

“In my view, the tablet’s placement was a significant distraction and impediment for the driver in terms of overall driving vision, concentration, and safety,” McKenzie said.

“I recommend police, WorkSafe, and Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency undertake a joint safety campaign regarding the safe use of electronic tablets or other similar devices in vehicles.

READ MORE:

* Otago man's death spurs call for under-run protection on truck and trailers

* 'I needed a job so I did it': Truckie tells inquest his safety concerns were dismissed

* Impossible for truck driver to avoid woman on road, coroner rules



“Drawing greater public attention to the issue will reduce the chances of further deaths occurring in similar circumstances.”

Supplied A coroner has said the placement of a tablet inside a truck served as a “significant distraction”.

Police director of road policing Superintendent Steve Greally said officers were on the roads every day targeting and preventing unsafe behaviour to reduce serious injuries and death.

“Any death or serious injury from a road crash is one too many, especially if it could have been prevented.”

According to Waka Kotahi, almost a third of New Zealand drivers said they would text or message someone while driving.

“The road is the workplace for truck drivers, so any road death involving a truck is felt acutely by our industry,” Road Transport Forum chief executive Nick Leggett said.

“Distraction is one of the big contributors to road accidents across the board, particularly involving looking at electronic devices while driving, or having them in the driver’s line of sight.

“We take on board what the coroner has said, and we will continue to work with government agencies to raise awareness about the use of tablets and similar devices truck drivers use for work purposes.”

One of the four main behaviours that contribute to death and injury on New Zealand roads is driving while distracted, and using an electronic device is a significant contributor to such accidents, McKenzie said.