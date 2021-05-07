David Bowie's China Girl leads fight against $1m Auckland cycleway

A cycleway is being trialled through the Viaduct Harbour. Project WAVE connects the busy Nelson and Quay St cycleways, but many local business owners are opposed to it

A high-profile Kiwi model who featured in a David Bowie music video is caught in a clash to prevent a cycleway being installed in Auckland’s Viaduct.

Auckland Transport has described its Project Wave cycleway trial as the “missing link” in the city centre cycling loop, running along Market Place, Customs Street West, and Lower Hobson Street.

But model, actress and restaurateur Geeling Ching is among many residents and business owners opposing the million-dollar project.

“I’m not sure how our suppliers are going to make deliveries without blocking the entire street,” Ching said, the operations manage for Soul Bar & Bistro said.

“It will be really difficult for them, and we’re a very busy place so on any given day we will have large amounts of stock coming in.”

Ching shot to fame after starring in the music video for David Bowie’s 1983 hit single China Girl.

She went on to appear in several films, including Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome.

Her concerns about the cycleway also include how popular it will be.

“I live in the area and often go for morning runs, you’ll only ever see about three cyclists in this area,” she said.

“It feels like it's not very well-thought-out, and the businesses haven't had any part in the consultation.”

Project Wave is part of the Government’s Innovating Streets programme, which supports councils to create more people-friendly spaces in towns and cities.

Market Place and Customs Street West have been transformed into one-way streets in the trial, with one lane now occupied by the cycleway.

Auckland Transport spokesperson Mark Hannan said the idea behind the trial is to test the design over a period of months and make refinements.

He noted extra loading zones and places to drop people off have been included in the project, with parts of Customs Street West and Lower Hobson Street reserved for this.

“AT consulted with the community on a cycleway along this route in 2017. Most people were in support,” he said.

“We also consulted with the community on the Market Place section of this cycleway in early 2020.”

A community meeting held last week was attended by many residents and business owners voicing similar concerns to Ching.

Kiro Gurshin, 60, co-owner of the Viaduct Grill, Portafino and Frida, feels frustrated.

“A one-way street will not work, we need space for taxi and Uber drivers to park to bring our customers. It will have a negative impact on our business,” he said.

Shanshan Lin, 38, is the owner of Sierra Café and said she thinks the project is a “disaster”.

“It’s making a really big mess around this area. We have people who come here to have coffee, and it’s really hard for them to find a car park,” she said.

“Not a lot of people ride bicycles around this area, in one day you’ll see maybe two or three.”

Bike Auckland is a cycling advocacy group that had a role in instigating Project Wave.

Spokesperson Barb Cuthbert said the project will improve the entire cycling network in Auckland by connecting two popular existing cycleways.

“It will increase the opportunity for people to ride bikes for transport, and fewer cars in the city has to be a goal because congestion is a big problem,” Cuthbert said.

The cycleway will open in stages, with Customs Street West and Market Place sections completed and Lower Hobson Street to be finished by May 12.

Auckland Transport will decide on its long-term future in mid-2021.