'Everyone's just fallen in love with him' says Tolaga Bay boy Axle's dad

Axle's mum and dad were overwhelmed with emotion when their little boy was found after a night outdoors alone.

Axle Hamblyn, the boy who spent a night alone in the bush “sleeping with the rabbits” before sparking a major search operation in Tolaga Bay, has become a local star, with locals queueing up to take him hunting.

His father Glenn spoke to the Rock's morning crew on Friday, and told listeners “everyone's just fallen in love with him, they have.”

Supplied Three-year-old Axle spent 21 hours alone in the bush this week.

The Tolaga Bay 3-year-old went missing from his family's rural home, on the East Coast, on Tuesday afternoon, sparking a massive hunt of 100 hectares of farmland and bush, involving police, volunteers, family and friends.

He was found on a forestry track 3 kilometres from his house, by a searcher about 10.45am on Wednesday some 21 hours after he'd disappeared.

RNZ Three-year-old Axle, the boy who had wandered off from his home in Tolaga Bay, was found again on Wednesday after a desperate night searching for him.

The three-year-old, who was wearing only a t-shirt, gumboots and a nappy, told his parents he fell down cliff at one point, but was found with only a few scratches. Axle had been playing with a little white dog called Bro on the property before he disappeared.

UAWA LIVE/FACEBOOK Axle's mum Haley Allatt and dad Glenn are reunited with their little boy.

“My heart just broke in two. He was just gone," his mum Haley Allatt said before he was found.

Glenn said that locals had been impressed with how Axle had used his bush skills to avoid wild pigs and had climbed a tree to sleep with rabbits.

His father also revealed that there were now queues of people who were promising the family “when he's old enough I’m taking him on his first trip hunting."

But father Glenn also said that he spent most of the night Axle was missing dealing with the guilt of him being alone somewhere in farmland and bush.

"I was saying to people after that night and how cold it was, I was not thinking the best, to be honest," Glenn said.

The temperature in the area had dipped to 7 degrees Celsius on Tuesday night.

"The most horrible, longest period in my life. It's a very hard thing to do to be told to warm yourself up and keep yourself comfortable when you know your son's out there freezing.

John Cowpland/Stuff The area Axle was lost in. The family house is lower right - he was found upper left of the picture.

"The whole night, every time I got cold and I went to put a blanket on to warm myself up I got really angry with myself because it's like, 'How dare you go to warm yourself up knowing your son is out there?'"

His father also said that Axle was “a machine" and had devoured plenty of food after being found, including McDonald's that had been taken to him while he was in the hospital.

At the end of their chat, the Rock’s morning crew said they suspected that Glenn was a fan of rockers Guns’n’Roses as he'd appeared to have named Axle after lead singer Axl Rose.

They then gifted them tickets for their upcoming Wellington show later this year.