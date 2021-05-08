Urgent action needed on Napier's urban waterways to prevent 'point of no return'

Some of the the polluted urban streams around Napier.

A comprehensive survey of urban waterways flowing through Napier has been undertaken, and the results aren’t pretty.

A paper going before the regional council next week says there was “an urgent need to implement waterway treatment” and continued degradation of the popular Ahuriri estuary “could result in the system reaching an ecological point of no return”.

The survey, part of a project to improve the socially and ecologically important estuary, has revealed extremely high levels of phosphorous, nitrogen and very high levels of faecal coliforms and zinc.

Monthly monitoring of 25 sites on various waterways has been undertaken over the past year.

MARTY SHARPE/Stuff The Purimu Stream, one of eight polluted waterways flowing into Napier's Ahuriri estuary.

All eight waterways recorded average nitrogen, phosphorous levels well over the upper guidelines.

One waterway, known as ‘County Drain’ has the worst water quality. The average amount of phosphorous in the drain is 125 times higher than the upper guideline.

Average nitrogen readings in the County Drain are 25 times higher than the upper guidelines, the average zinc level is nearly nine times the upper guideline and the average faecal coliform reading is 1.3 times the upper guidelines

MARTY SHARPE/Stuff Ahuriri Estuary (Te Whanganui-a-Orotū), Napier, includes Pandora Pond, a popular recreation site.

Of the eight waterways monitored all but one exceeded the upper guideline for average zinc levels.

The Taipo stream, which flows through Taradale, Greenmeadows and Tamatea has an average faecal coliform reading more than twice the upper guideline.

The survey, undertaken by Napier City Council and Hawke’s Bay Regional Council sought to establish the current state of the waterways, including pumped and gravity waterways that flow into the estuary.

MARTY SHARPE/Stuff The County Drain, Napier, is the city's most polluted waterway.

The study was required as the councils are considering developing wetlands to treat the water, but have not had enough data to determine if they would be effective.

The next step will be to determine which waterways should be prioritised and then find solutions to address the water quality. The councils will also tackle any illegal or unconsented discharges into the waterways, and look at ways of having the pollution treated at source.

MARTY SHARPE/Stuff A blue heron on the Purimu Stream, one of several polluted waterways flowing into Napier's Ahuriri estuary.

The councils’ goal is to develop a “comprehensive capital improvement program and operational improvements to deliver a step change” in the water quality of the city’s open waterways.

“It is imperative that the waterways are properly understood prior to, and in order to avoid the unnecessary risk of implement a treatment option which may not be appropriate or an efficient use of funds,” the paper said.