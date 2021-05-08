'Operational issue' suspends train services in and out of Wellington on Kāpiti line

An operational issue has led to the suspension of all train services on the Kāpiti line into and out of Wellington.

At around midday Saturday Metlink sent out a tweet saying all services are currently suspended “due to an operation issue”.

A later Tweet said trains were still running between Porirua and Waikanae, and they were trying to source buses to run between Porirua and Wellington.

Passengers in stalled trains have disembarked onto the tracks and walked to buses to take them into the city.

Passenger Jackson Lacy was among passengers to have spent more than an hour stuck on a motionless train as it entered the city.

Lacy had boarded his train at Tawa at about 10.45 and was due to arrive in Wellington at 11am.

“It was about 12.30-ish as I was getting off the train and onto the bus replacement,” he said.

“It was all relatively calm. Another passenger remarked to me that in other parts of the world there might have been a riot, but we were all relatively calm. The train manager was excelling. She was giving us updates, explained what was going on and that they were doing everything to get us off. She kept us all calm,” Lacy said.

The Hutt Valley and Johnsonville lines have bus replacements on Saturday due to planned maintenance.