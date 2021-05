A power cut on Saturday is impacting all parts of Whāngarei.

A Northland power cut on Saturday afternoon is impacting Whangārei and its surrounds.

According to Northpower, the outage has affected greater Whangārei Central, Maunu, Tikipunga, Onerahi.

It includes the rural areas Ngunguru, Parua Bay, Kauri, Hikurangi, Hukerunui, and all East Coast locations from Whangārei Heads to Bland Bay.

The cause and the estimated restore time is currently unknown.