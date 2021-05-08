Whangārei power cut: 9000 households told to head out for dinner, others told to conserve electricity

A power cut on Saturday is impacting all parts of Whāngarei.

About 9000 Northland households have been told to head out for dinner on Saturday evening as a major power outage on Saturday evening is expected to continue for another few hours yet.

The region’s lines company Northpower is asking people to conserve electricity while the outage persists due to the large load on the network after some areas were switched to other supplies.

Northpower communications manager Rachel Wansbone said technicians had been able to switch supplies to reconnect a significant number of households in Whangārei and surrounding areas.

However, about 9000 households in Kamo and Hikurangi remained without power as night fell on Saturday.

Wansbone said the “major fault” happened at the Kensington substation and arose due to an issue with the 33kV busbar.

A further update was expected about 6.30pm. But an apologetic Wansbone said it was likely to take several hours to sort out the fault and suggested affected people might want to head out for dinner.

Northpower is asking residents to conserve power, Wansbone said.

“With the switching of power from other parts of the network, some areas are now heavily loaded.

The company is asking customers in the Whangārei city, Keingston, Whau Valley and Tikipunga areas to conserve power in order to keep their electricity connected.

According to Northpower, the outage earlier affected greater Whangārei Central, Maunu, Tikipunga, Onerahi.

It included the rural areas Ngunguru, Parua Bay, Kauri, Hikurangi, Hukerunui, and all East Coast locations from Whangārei Heads to Bland Bay.