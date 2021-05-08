Whangārei power cut: Electricity now back on for 9000 households

A power cut on Saturday impacted all parts of Whāngarei.

Power has been restored in Northland, after about 9000 households were left without power on Saturday night.

Those households were told to head out for dinner earlier on Saturday evening, as the major power outage was expected to take a few hours to resolve.

The region’s lines company Northpower said the “major fault” happened at the Kensington substation and arose due to an issue with the 33kV busbar.

By 9pm the damaged busbar, a metal bar carrying high levels of current inside switchboards, was repaired.

Power was restored to all households before midnight.

Earlier on Saturday night, Northpower asked people to conserve electricity while the outage persisted due to the large load on the network after some areas were switched to other supplies.

“With the switching of power from other parts of the network, some areas are now heavily loaded,” communications manager Rachel Wansbone said earlier.

The company asked customers in the Whangārei city, Keingston, Whau Valley and Tikipunga areas to conserve power in order to keep their electricity connected.

According to Northpower, the outage earlier affected greater Whangārei Central, Maunu, Tikipunga, Onerahi.

It included the rural areas Ngunguru, Parua Bay, Kauri, Hikurangi, Hukerunui, and all East Coast locations from Whangārei Heads to Bland Bay.