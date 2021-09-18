It's been six years, but I still think about Dad daily and small things choke me up

Gillian Wratt left, watches as Brian Kidson unveils the sign, at the opening of the C.B. Kidson Bridge over the Waimea River on Tasman's Great Taste Trail.

Dad died on a spring morning when freesias were in bloom.

He had a heart attack in bed and died. Quietly.

Our gentle dependable father slipped away. He'd been ill for about a year before he died – a winter virus had knocked him flat.

It had changed him, seemingly overnight, from a fit, plump 83-year-old, who could easily tackle the walk up the Centre of New Zealand, to someone who couldn't haul his skinny shuffling body down his short flat driveway.

A stint in hospital of several weeks revealed major scarring on his lungs.

Even so, his death was a shock. We weren’t expecting to lose him when we did.

supplied Dad was an engineer and enjoyed construction jobs requiring extra brain power.

Because in Dad’s tenacious way, he'd been stubbornly getting better. He'd even got off the oxygen machine he'd been hooked up to 24/7 since hospital.

Dad was an engineer. He had a construction firm which he built into a respected and successful business. He had many passions - but one of them was solving problems. He loved construction jobs requiring extra brain power.

He was tall and had strong hands and fingers, the kind of fingers people who work with their hands have.

When he first started on his business - it was just him and his truck and he did the physical labour as well.

On road trips to the Sounds, the West Coast, Marlborough he would relate the varied projects he had worked on, and the colourful characters he had worked with. I wish I had taken more notice of those stories.

supplied Sally Kidson and her father Brian in 1988.

After Dad died St John staff put him back into his blue cotton pyjamas and sat him up in bed.

Those big brown hands - had got skinner as he aged. But they were still there wide and dependable on top of their brown paisley duvet.

We got to spend hours with him before he went to the funeral home. It was a beautiful, intense time.

We held his hands, we talked to him and told him we loved him. They were precious hours, of deep grief and deep love. I hadn’t realised grief could be so bitter-sweet.

He died at 6.30am on a Sunday morning. On a day that we - his four children - were all at home in Nelson.

I got the phone call from my sister. She never calls at 6.30am, so I knew straight away something was wrong.

I got dressed and threw on my clothes. I got in the car and didn't have time to tie the pink laces in my grey sneakers as we drove the short distance to my parents’ house.

My sister and brother's children, then aged 4 to 9, arrived later.

Sally Kidson A chalk drawing of Brian and granddaughter Evie drawn by Evie on the day he died.

Having children present, with Dad still at home, was the best thing.

They were curious about their granddad, whom they called “Brian”, and played with his big sun-spot covered hands - relaying us updates.

“He's colder now.”

“He's greyer.”

“Did you know Brian's dead, and he's green?”

“What will happen to him?”

They went outside to play, drew pictures of him in chalk on garden paths, and came back to visit.

“I want to go and sit with him.”

Their natural reaction grounded us all.

Dad was a tall man, six foot two (190cm) - a Cancerian who loved food and home comforts.

As a child, I remember rides on his back in the pool, the river and the beach. His back was as wide as a table. I knew I was safe with him.

Growing up, that feeling of dependability – and stability - never left.

supplied Brenda, Brian and Sally Kidson. Dad had a good life and loved the ocean and the outdoors.

Dad had your back no matter what. He didn't judge or gossip. He was too busy living his own life to get bogged into the minutiae of others.

Dad was 83 when he died. You can’t complain with that innings. He had a good life. He would not have wanted a drawn out death.

It's been six years, but I think about him every day and small things still choke me up.

Hearing a song he liked. Witnessing an old shuffling man down the street, or seeing freesias in bloom.

I was on a plane last year and two rows ahead of me an old man held up his hands.

They were skinnier and grey, but they were his hands. The hands he had before he died.

I think of him daily, especially when I see the hills above the Maitai and the Brook Valley. I know he is there, roaming those hills he loved back in the slower simpler era he grew up in.

Brian Kidson

Born July 12, 1932, Wellington. Died September 20, 2015, Nelson, aged 83.