Bomb threat closes Waikato's private St Peter’s School

The private school's trust board says it is working with WorkSafe and an independent investigation is ongoing.

A bomb threat has closed a private Waikato school at the centre of a WorkSafe probe and questions about the mysterious absence of its principal.

St Peter’s School on Thursday night confirmed it had been cleared and would be closed on Friday while police looked into the threat.

“As police are yet to determine the veracity of the threat the school is evacuating everyone from campus as a precaution,” a statement said.

“The school will be closed [Friday].”

Tom Lee/Stuff Anonymous complaints made to WorkSafe were brought to the attention of the St Peter’s School trust board.

Police separately confirmed the incident.

“Police are investigating the circumstances and are working with the school to ensure the safety of students and staff.”

Stuff understands the audience at the final night of the school’s senior production of the musical Chitty Chitty Bang Bang on Thursday was told of the threat as the event was concluding and calmly cleared out.

The school has been at the centre of a series of headlines in the past week.

There have been questions about why executive principal Dale Burden and deputy principal Yevette Williams have not been at work this term.

This was followed by revelations workplace watchdog WorkSafe was looking into the wellbeing of staff at the school.

There has been no suggestion the threat is related to any of the earlier events.