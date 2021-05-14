Youngest gorilla dies at Christchurch's Orana Wildlife Park

Orana Wildlife Park found new ways to stimulate lonely animals during the lockdown, such as playing movies to the gorillas. (Video first published April 2020).

Orana Wildlife Park's youngest gorilla, Mahali, has died.

The 12-year-old had been unwell at the Christchurch facility for the past two weeks, but his condition did improve.

“Unfortunately he rapidly declined over the past two days,” park spokesman Nathan Hawke said.

“An ultrasound [on Thursday] revealed a large abnormal growth in his abdomen. Animal management and veterinary staff immediately implemented a treatment plan but tragically Mahali died earlier today (Friday), surrounded by his dedicated keepers.”

Mahali formed part of a gorilla trio at Orana – the only gorillas in the country. His older half-brothers, Fataki and Fuzu, remain.

“Mahali was a very cheeky and playful gorilla. He loved interacting with his trusted keepers and was very intelligent,” he said.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Mahali, a gorilla at Orana Wildlife Park, enjoys a Christmas present in 2015.

“Mahali enjoyed interacting with visitors, especially children and particularly liked to watch people use their mobile device.”

All three gorillas were born at Sydney’s Taronga Zoo. They were transferred to Orana in 2015 into our purpose-designed Great Ape Centre – as part of the International managed breeding programme for this critically endangered species.

“Mahali will be sorely missed by our team who considered it an absolute privilege to work with such a beautiful and amazing animal.”