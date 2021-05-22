Tied to a Japanese hospital bed for 10 days: The horrifying last days of Kelly Savage and his parents' 4-year fight for answers

Martha and Mike Savage's son Kelly died in a Japanese psychiatric hospital in 2017, after being in mechanical restraints for 10 days.

Martha Savage wears a silver pendant around her neck. It contains some of the ashes of her youngest son, Kelly. She keeps him close.

It’s a constant reminder to fight in his name.

Martha, her husband, Mike, and their son, Patrick, have spent the past four years campaigning to stop the “barbaric” practice of long-term restraints after Kelly’s death in a Japanese psychiatric hospital.

Kelly spent 10 terrifying days restrained by his hands, waist and ankles after a severe psychotic episode related to his bipolar disorder.

He died a week after suffering a cardiac arrest at Yamato psychiatric hospital on May 10, 2017. He was 27.

From the time he was admitted until his cardiac arrest he was strapped to a bed. The days before he died were tortured and cruel.

After repeated refusal by the authorities at the hospital for an explanation of and an investigation into Kelly’s death, the family has fought a public campaign to draw attention to the ongoing policy within Japanese psychiatric hospitals that continues to restrain patients for long periods of time, putting them at risk of fates similar to Kelly’s.

KEVIN STENT/STUFF Martha and Mike Savage, the parents of Kelly Savage (pictured right), who died in a Japanese psychiatric hospital in 2017 after being in mechanical restraints for 10 days.

Campaigning for change

Speaking on the fourth anniversary of Kelly’s death, Martha Savage says she finds some fulfilment in trying to change the world in his memory.

The campaign makes her feel like she’s doing something for her youngest son.

There has been some progress.

Their petition to the Japanese Government to reduce restraint use has garnered more than 13,000 signatures. Some of those who have signed are Japanese nurses who have expressed their sadness and sorrow at Kelly’s death, says Savage, a professor of geophysics at Victoria University.

A second petition signed by 31 leading psychiatrists from around the world resulted in a complaint about Japan to the Ethics Committee of the World Psychiatric Association.

A long-promised national investigation by the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare published in April this year gave results of a 2019 survey of 1625 psychiatric hospitals on their use of restraints.

The survey only got responses from 188 hospitals, says Savage.

“They found that more than 30 per cent of the restraint orders were in place for more than one week. The longest was 15½ years.

“It is mind-boggling.”

Almost 100 people per million are restrained a day in Japan, according to an international study by Epidemiology and Psychiatric Sciences on the use of mechanical restraint in Pacific Rim countries.

Kelly Savage taught English to primary school students in Shibushi, a Japanese city in the prefecture of Kagoshima.

No apology

Savage says there has never been an apology from the Yamato psychiatric hospital where Kelly was first treated, nor an acknowledgement that the restraints contributed to his death.

It did finally release his medical records after denying to for a long time. The autopsy was inconclusive.

The family believe it could have been deep vein thrombosis that caused a blood clot to travel to his heart causing a cardiac arrest.

“They were not sure what it was that killed him. A lot of people thought it was a blood clot. Others thought it might have been the medication he was on. He might have been overmedicated.”

While continuous restraint of a psychiatric patient is not allowed in Japan, the practice can be used if the patient is at risk of hurting themselves or others. Savage doesn’t believe this was the case with Kelly.

KEVIN STENT/STUFF Martha and Mike Savage on a memorial seat for Kelly in Ben Burns Park in Karori, Wellington.

“There were conflicting comments on his medical chart,” she says.

“There were comments from nurses saying Kelly was calm and communicative, and two minutes later there was an entry saying he was out of control.

“Whatever it was, he went into that hospital physically healthy and came out dead.”

Regardless of the cause of death, the use of physical restraints was “barbaric”, she says.

“It kills people. It also destroys any relationship you have with them. Even if they get better, the next time they are not going to want to go to the hospital because they are not going to want to go through that terrible experience.”

KEVIN STENT/STUFF The memorial plaque for Kelly in the park he used to play in as a child.

A fascination with Japan

Speaking from the family home in Karori, Savage says she loves talking about her son – a happy, kind and charismatic young man.

His face looks out from dozens of family photos hanging in their suburban home. Walls of memories.

Born in Reno, Nevada, Kelly moved with his family to Wellington in 1995 when he was 5.

He had been fascinated with Japan ever since his family hosted an exchange student while he was at Onslow College.

Kelly loved Japanese films and culture and studied Japanese at school and at Victoria University, where he graduated with a double major in Japanese and psychology in 2015.

That year he followed his older brother Patrick to Japan, where he got a job teaching primary school students English in Shibushi, a city in the prefecture of Kagoshima.

It was a dream job.

Kelly was a fun, charismatic and enthusiastic teacher. The children thought he was fantastic.

“We spent time with him in his class in Japan and the kids clearly loved him and liked being around him,” Savage says.

“You can tell what kids think. They don’t hide their opinions.”

After his death, she received books full of poems and letters from many children he had taught, saying how much they appreciated him as their teacher, how much they missed him.

Kelly had been there almost two years when he had a manic episode.

He had suffered from depression in the past.

At the beginning of 2017, he was taking his medication irregularly and his symptoms began to reappear.

He went to stay his brother and his father Mike, who was visiting at the time, in Yokohama City, but his symptoms worsened.

He was compulsorily admitted to a psychiatric hospital on April 30, 2017.

KEVIN STENT/STUFF Martha and Mike Savage take a walk in Ben Burn Park, Karori.

The first alarm bells rang when Patrick was asked to pay for nappies because he was told Kelly would be restrained for a long time.

Indeed, Kelly was tied up in body restraints from his ankles to his torso and arms, and kept that way almost continuously, Savage says.

She called the treatment of her son – restraining and often keeping him in isolation – “torture”.

“It's like something out of the Middle Ages.”

By the time she arrived in Japan, Kelly had suffered a cardiac arrest. He never regained consciousness.

Since then, the family has campaigned to change the policy for restraints in Japanese psychiatric hospitals.

After more than doubling in a 20-year period, the number of people in mechanical restraints in Japanese psychiatric hospitals reached its highest point of 12,528 in 2017, according to figures released by Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare.

“That number has fallen to 10,875 in 2019, and we feel it might be partially because of our efforts. But it is still much too high.”

Most other developed countries around the world only use mechanical restraints in extreme circumstances, and only for a few minutes to hours at a time, she says.

She would like to do more campaigning in Japan, but it’s difficult with the Covid-19 restrictions.

She’s been working with the World Psychiatric Association to campaign against mechanical restraints and other human rights issues in the psychiatric field.

Her activism has broadened. It’s not just Japan that has problems in this area, she says.

“New Zealand prisons seem to be full of psychiatric patients who should be in hospitals. In Japan psychiatric hospitals are more like prisons and in New Zealand the prisons are like psychiatric wards.”

Kelly Savage’s mother says he was kind and likeable. “He had a lot of issues when he was depressed and was hard to deal with, but he enjoyed life, he laughed a lot.”

“He enjoyed life, he laughed a lot”

This week, on the anniversary of Kelly's death, his parents made chocolate chip cookies – Kelly’s favourite treat. They sat on the seat dedicated to him in a park nearby and talked about their boy.

Kelly would be proud of them for their campaign, Savage says.

“I’d like to think he’d be happy that we’re trying to change the world. He might say I go a bit over the top, but I think he would be proud that his memory is making a change.

“Kelly was kind and likeable. He could make anybody happy. He had a lot of issues when he was depressed and was hard to deal with, but he enjoyed life, he laughed a lot.

“None of our efforts will bring back our beloved son, but hopefully they can help to prevent other families from going through similar horrific experiences.”