State highway closed after fatal crash in Horowhenua, helicopter on scene

Emergency services are on the scene of a fatal two-car crash near Foxton.

Emergency services are on the scene of a fatal head-on crash in Horowhenua.

Two cars collided on State Highway 1 outside the Foxton Golf Course, near Motuiti Rd, just before 1pm on Wednesday.

A police officer at a cordon said the crash was fatal.

St John staff are assessing patients, a St John spokeswoman said. One patient is seriously injured.

READ MORE:

* Motorist dead after crash between truck and car closes busy North Canterbury road

* Three injured in Aoraki/Mt Cook crash on State Highway 80

* One person seriously injured, two others hospitalised after truck and car collide in Awakino Gorge



Firefighters from Foxton, Foxton Beach and Palmerston North rushed to the scene, extricating one person from a vehicle before helping St John with patient care, Fire and Emergency spokesman Chris Dalton said.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Officers inspect the road where the cars collided head-on.

Two ambulances and a helicopter from Wellington Hospital are at the scene assisting emergency efforts.

Diversion are in place and the serious crash unit would examine the crash site, a police media spokesman said.

“Traffic delays are expected and motorists are advised to avoid the area.”

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency has alerted travellers to the crash, urging motorists to follow the directions of emergency services onsite.

“Due to a crash, SH1 is closed between the intersections of Avenue Road and Motuiti Road. Avoid the area or delay your journey.”

According to the transport agency’s crash analysis system, there has been one fatal crash and three serious crashes within 100 metres of the crash site in the past 20 years.