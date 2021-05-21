'Ashamed' radio host Martin Devlin off-air after throwing punch at young journalist and 'inappropriate' messages

Stuff understands Martin Devlin has been off-air after throwing a punch at a young colleague in the NZME newsroom.

Controversial broadcaster Martin Devlin has been off-air after throwing a punch at a young colleague in the workplace and sending inappropriate messages to “other colleagues”.

The 57-year-old has been missing from his long-time Newstalk ZB sport programme, The Devlin Radio Show, without explanation.

The veteran’s absence follows him hosting a Monday evening sport slot over a week ago on May 10.

Stuff understands during that shift, Devlin threw a punch at a young journalist in the NZME newsroom - a large, open-plan office shared by staff from talkback station Newstalk ZB and sister newspaper The New Zealand Herald.

It’s understood the young journalist - whom Stuff has chosen not to identify in the interest of protecting their career - wanted to break a news story on Devlin’s show. But when the up-and-coming reporter refused to tell Devlin what the story was about - referring to the colourful host as a ‘blabbermouth’ - Devlin reacted angrily.

Sources have told Stuff Devlin verbally abused his young colleague before lashing out with his fist.

Stuff understands the punch missed.

LEILANI HATCH/FAIRFAX NZ./Stuff Martin Devlin has admitted throwing a punch at an NZME colleague in the workplace.

NZME, owner of Newstalk ZB and the Herald, has failed to respond to repeated, detailed enquiries from Stuff over seven days.

Devlin did not respond to multiple, specific enquiries prior to Stuff publishing. But moments after it went live, Devlin issued a lengthy statement of apology by email.

It read: “An incident happened at work last week. I lost my rag at a radio colleague and have rightly been away from the studios while NZME has undertaken a process to investigate and determine what happened and ensure the safety of its people.”

“I took a swing at my colleague during a discussion that became heated.”

In the statement, Devlin also admitted sending what he called “inappropriate messages to other colleagues”.

“My behaviour was wholly unacceptable, I am deeply, deeply sorry and have apologised to him and my other colleagues who witnessed it.”

Devlin said he felt “ashamed”, adding: “That shame is real and dumb in equal measure.”

When approached by Stuff with details of the situation, the young journalist whom Devlin took a swing at refused comment and hung up.

Since the May 10 incident, Devlin’s been absent from the airwaves.

Michael Bradley It’s not clear when Martin Devlin will return to the airwaves.

He was not at the microphone for his scheduled, three-hour afternoon shows last Saturday and Sunday.

He was also missing for The Devlin Radio Show’s Monday evening sport slot this week.

On each of those three occasions, the same, stand-in host began the show by announcing they were “in for Martin Devlin”, but didn’t explain to listeners why.

It’s not clear whether Devlin will return to host his regular shows this weekend, with NZME refusing to respond to all enquiries.

But when approached by Stuff before he issued his email statement, the broadcaster said: “Yes I’m staying in the job.”

In his statement, Devlin said he had mental health struggles.

“Ever since my father died in 2007 I’ve really struggled to keep an even keel and have battled depression, ever since,” he said. “It's inexplicable that I feel shame, particularly after the incredible work that men like Mike King and John Kirwan have done to try and de-stigmatise mental illness, but I can tell you the shame is very real. It seems counter intuitive but perhaps admitting it publicly may help me.”

Do you know more? Email simon.plumb@stuff.co.nz or call Stuff's Auckland newsroom (09) 374 4752.

Devlin is no stranger to controversy, with a chequered history both on and off-air.

Two years ago NZME’s now-defunct station - Radio Sport - apologised after Devlin hit out at a woman live on air because she took an anti-rape banner into a cricket game.

The woman was author and award-winning journalist Madeleine Chapman, who took the banner in protest of Scott Kuggeleijn’s inclusion in the Black Caps squad. Kuggeleijn faced two trials in 2016 and 2017, on charges of raping a woman in 2015. The first jury was undecided and the second found him not guilty.

Devlin called Chapman “the lowest form of life” and “dickheadish”, adding “hope you've got no skeletons rattling away there, love.”

In a statement, Devlin defended his comments as humour, saying: “I have missed the mark with my satire but I'm always learning.”

Also in 2019, Devlin didn’t appreciate media coverage of a Tenancy Tribunal dispute with his former landlord over unpaid bills.

He was ordered to pay his former landlord $1656 for failing to pay internet, power, gas, Sky TV and water bills.

Devlin reacted to reporting of information sourced from publicly-available documents by calling it “fake news” which had been “totally taken out of context”.

In 2016, Devlin threatened and abused a listener on air in an expletive-laden attack. After receiving a text from an unknown number, Devlin attempted to call the number back, on live radio.

He didn’t reveal the content of the message, but threatened to track the person down to their workplace and give the same abuse back.

In 2011, Devlin was charged by police with disorderly behaviour after an argument with his wife in downtown Auckland. The disorder charge was dropped after he completed a police diversion scheme - a course where the prosecution can agree to allow an offender to be dealt with out of court.

The same year, police removed him from a flight for alleged unruly behaviour, after the captain called for help. In response, Devlin told media at the time the flight crew had overreacted to questions about a delay.