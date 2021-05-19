Auckland safety campaigner hit on same road she'd previously warned about

Cyclist Tina Plunkett was hit by a car reversing off a transporter on Auckland's Great North Rd. Her e-bike was badly damaged in the crash.

A woman who has campaigned for years about traffic dangers on Auckland's Great North Rd has been reversed into while cycling, in exactly the kind of situation she warned about.

Project manager Tina Plunkett was on her way to a dentist appointment at 1.30pm on Monday when she was blocked by a car transporter, which was illegally parked on dotted yellow lines outside a dealership near Nixon St.

A driver, who was backing an Audi that had plastic around its hood out from the dealership, damaged the front and electronics of her $2000 electric bike. Plunkett was not harmed in the crash.

“It just kind of slow-motion ran into me,” she said.

The stretch of road has been the scene of 11 serious injuries and 139 crashes between 2014 and 2019, according to figures from Auckland Transport (AT).

JASON DORDAY/Stuff Tina Plunkett said nearly getting knocked off her bike twice in a day on Great North Road was her limit.

A plan to change the road to make it safer is being reviewed.

Plunkett has spoken before about car loaders parking illegally on the road, and said she and her daughter had previously been stuck on a pedestrian refuge after two trucks parked up on either side of the road.

The Newton resident said she had another near miss earlier in the same day Another car transporter was parked on the median strip and a motorist was reversing into traffic to load the car, she said.

Tina Plunkett/Supplied Tina Plunkett took this image of the car that backed into her and the car transporter parked over double yellow lines.

“I had to swerve into another car, managed to miss the other car

“I ended up on the curb. I went home to freshen myself up.”

Her bike was hit again only an hour later.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Car transporter trucks parking on Great North Rd’s double yellow lines are a common sight.

“It turns out nearly dying twice was my limit, I was a bit of an embarrassing mess,” she said.

“The front was damaged, it’s all askew, and there’s damage to the electrics done because it just started going of its own accord without touching anything.

“Half the problem with the transporters is they are not loading and unloading these vehicles safely. They are mostly having to drive them the wrong way or reversing into traffic or quite often they will park them in the median strip.”

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Tina Plunkett was hit as a car reversed from a car transporter on Monday.

Plans to change the road

AT spokesman Mark Hannan said consultation has just closed on a major project for safety, bus and cycling improvements on Great North Rd.

Proposed changes include removing six bus stops to improve efficiency and traffic flow, and having a bus lane in operation between 7-10am and from 3-7pm – an increase from the previous time of 4-6pm.

JASON DORDAY/Stuff Tina Plunkett is currently using a courtesy bike while her own is repaired.

The flush median may also be removed.

There will also be three additional signalled pedestrian and cycling crossings, and upgrades to the existing three.

Four loading bays, suitable for large car transporters, are also planned for use outside of bus lane hours.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Many of the car loaders are too large for the bays Auckland Transport put in place for them

About 115 parking spaces are also planned for removal to address safety issues around visibility and to make space for the cycleways.

Transport company will pay for bike

Transport company Carr & Haslam spokesman Chris Carr confirmed the company was involved in the incident and was delivering a vehicle at the time.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Auckland Transport may remove Great North Road’s flush median to stop car transporters parking on it to unload.

“We are thankful that [Plunkett] was OK, and grateful that there was no serious injury to her, or serious damage to her bike.”

Carr & Haslam picked up the damaged bike on Tuesday morning.

“We will be paying for the repair,” Carr said.